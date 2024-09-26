Triptii Dimri DEFENDS playing Zoya in ‘Animal’

Triptii Dimri was chalked with endless words of criticism when she daringly reduced women to a mere eye candy with her portrayal of Zoya in the machismo-high movie, Animal.
Finally answering those fault-finders at India Today Mumbai Conclave 2024, the actress simply stated that flower pot parts can have layers, too.
According to Bollywood Life, she expressed of wanting to try a variety of roles instead of sticking to just meaty and powerful characters.
Triptii Dimri said, “With Bulbbul and Qala, I found that comfort. And while I love drama, being on those sets always energized me. However, when Animal came along, I found it truly challenging.”
Her argument for taking up Animal next to Ranbir Kapoor is that she wanted to choose something refreshing that would encourage her to play a different persona this time.
The star explained that every time someone picks a role, it should make them feel both scared and stimulated because of a new demand coming along.
And Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s script successfully did just that for her.
“I would approach Zoya’s character exactly the same way I did. As humans, we all have different shades — good, bad, and even ugly. I feel that films allow us to explore these sides,” Triptii Dimri concluded.
But, of course, people say that different sides of humans can be shown without directors such as Sandeep Vanga Reddy shrinking women into robotic knock downs while asking Ranbir Kapoor to promote “alpha males.”
Anyhow, fans are awaiting to know what film does Triptii Dimri sign next following her show of challenges in Animal, Bad Newz, and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.