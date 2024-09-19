Prince William strikes a huge deal ahead of Harry UK visit

Prince William has received a huge support by UK’s leading discount provider Blue Light Card, for his homelessness project Homewards.
William will be celebrating this impressive discount offer from Blue Light Card, on his visit to Aberdeen, in Scottland, today, September, 19, 2024.
He will also meet with essential workers from across the homelessness sector and recognize their efforts.
The discount provider will support approx. 60,000 people in the UK homelessness workforce, including housing officers, outreach workers, night shelter managers and many more.
Homewards is a groundbreaking initiative launched by Prince William and The Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales.
This five-year program seeks to eradicate homelessness by making it a rare, temporary, and non-recurring occurrence, while also shifting public perceptions about the issue.
Chief Executive Officer at Blue Light Card, Alidad Moghaddam said, "This workforce may not be as easily identifiable as uniformed blue light workers like nurses, doctors, police, or firefighters, but we see them."
He went on "Blue Light’ symbolises service, sacrifice, and societal impact - values which are shared by the homelessness workforce who often put the needs of others before their own."
“Bringing those who work in the homelessness sector into our blue light community is an extension of our ongoing commitment to social care. Our members collectively help to build and sustain healthy communities throughout the UK,” he added.
This update comes a day after the Duke of Sussex announced his upcoming visit to the UK on September 30, 2024.