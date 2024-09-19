Royal

Kate Middleton becomes inspiration for King Charles on road to cancer recovery

Kate Middleton completed her chemotherapy in September while King Charles III is still battling deadly disease

Kate Middleton has become a beacon of hope for her sicken father-in-law King Charles as he fights cancer.

In September, the Princess of Wales announced the major that she has finished her chemotherapy. Meanwhile, the monarch who was diagnosed with cancer before her is still battling the deadly disease.

A source close to the Royal Family told In Touch Weekly, “Kate’s been joining forces with Camilla and His Majesty’s main chief of staff to ensure he has as much practical and emotional comfort during his own rehabilitation now more than ever.”

Kate checks up on his majesty almost every other day with some type of gesture, whether it’s just a few words of comfort.

As per the reports, the duo are really are each other’s rocks.

The insider explained, “Not a day goes by that Kate doesn’t check in on Charles with some type of gesture, whether it’s just a few words of comfort, a care package or supportive call if she’s too busy to see him in person,” with the insider adding that Kate and Charles “really are each other’s rocks.”

King Charles will go to Scotland to celebrate special 25th anniversary on September 28, 2024.

