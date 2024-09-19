King Charles releases emotional message amid Prince Harry’s UK return  

Royal

  • September 19, 2024
Buckingham Palace issued King Charles’ heartbreaking statement a day after his estranged son Prince Harry revealed his plans on UK return later this month.

Royal Family took to their Instagram account on Thursday to share an extremely emotional message from the monarch, expressing his “shock” and “sadness” over destruction caused by the catastrophic flooding in Europe.

“My wife and I are profoundly shocked and saddened to see the destruction and devastation caused by the catastrophic flooding in Central Europe,” Charles noted.

He continued, “Many people in the United Kingdom have strong enduring and personal ties to the region and, together with them, my wife and I send our deepest and most heartfelt condolences to all those who have so tragically lost their loved ones, their homes and their livelihoods.”

“We have immense admiration for the sheer courage and dedication of the emergency services across the region who have clearly worked relentlessly to provide desperately needed support, relief and assistance to the countless people whose lives and properties have been dreadfully disrupted,” he concluded.

King Charles emotional message was acknowledged by thousands of netizens, who extended prayers and support for the flood effecties. 

