Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce take serious step in romance as Eras Tour end nears

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are 'extremely committed' since they began their relationship in September 2023

  • by Web Desk
  • September 19, 2024
As Taylor Swift gears up for the final leg of her Eras tour, the singer is reportedly ready to embark on a new life journey with Travis Kelce.

The Lover hitmaker and the end for the Kansas City Chiefs are "extremely committed and serious about their future," a source told Us Weekly.

After dating for almost a year, the couple is prepared to move on to a new stage of their relationship when Taylor's extensive tour is over.

The source said, “Taylor is ready for the next era of her life. She knows it will be special.”

Travis and Taylor have been having “serious conversations” about the next chapter of their life.

The source continued, “Taylor has expressed how excited she is to settle down after her tour concludes. They're on the same page.”

Friends of the couple believe that marriage is imminent for the couple.

The tipster revealed, “They both see marriage as something they want sooner rather than later, and they both want kids. Taylor has always [been excited by] the idea of marriage and starting a family. She just hadn’t found The One until now.”

Travis is said to have 'dropped hints to those close to him' that he is also ready to move to the next level.

The source mentioned, “They've built a lot of trust. They both knew what they signed up for and navigated it well. They're in love and don't care what others think.”

Moreover, in the following year, Taylor plans to reduce her workload to give her relationship more attention.

