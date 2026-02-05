Entertainment
  • By Javeria Ahmed
Entertainment

Britney Spears opens up about family drama, says she’s 'lucky to be alive'

The 'Toxic' singer opened up about feelings of loneliness amid her family estrangement

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Britney Spears has called out her family as she accused them of mistreatment while expressing gratitude that she is “lucky to be alive.”

Taking to Instagram account on Wednesday, the Toxic singer opened up about feelings of loneliness.

In her caption, Spears wrote, “As people, all we really want is to feel connected to each other and never feel alone.”

She continued, “For those of you in your family that have said to help you is to isolate you and make you feel unbelievably left out … they were wrong.”

The Womanizer singer added, “We can forgive as people but u don’t ever forget. Yearning and longing for contact is always crucial !!!”

Spears shared that she is “incredibly lucky to even be alive with how my family treated me once in my life and now I’m scared of them."

The Circus singer noted, “It’s weird how God works in mysterious ways.”

“My friends, what do you think he is saying today ???” she asked, before adding, “Because to be totally honest with you, no matter what he says, they will never take responsibility for what they did.”

This latest Instagram post comes amid Spears having complicated ties with her family members, including dad Jamie, mom Lynne, and sister Jamie Lynn.

