Kareena Kapoor expresses her wish to work with Saif Ali Khan again

Kareena Kapoor hopes her chance to collaborate with husband Saif Ali Khan will come her way soon!
Speaking at a press event ahead of a film festival that will celebrate 25 years of her career, the Jab We Met actress revealed, "I would love to work with him right now. He's also going to taste blood because he's coming for the first time in a Telugu film that's releasing next week.
"So I think that people are really excited, so I would love to do something with him soon, hopefully," she added.
At the same time, Kareena had officially announced the festival titled PVRINOX that will recognise her 25-year long talent and bring to life her iconic roles.
The week-long festival will run in over 30 cinema halls in 15 cities from September 20 to September 27.
For the unversed, the Laal Singh Chaddha starlet first worked with Saif Ali Khan JP Dutta's war drama LOC Kargi followed by hits like Omkara, Tashan, Kurbaan and Agent Vinod.
Kareena Kapoor, who married Saif Ali Khan in October 2012 and shares two kids- Taimur and Jeh, revealed her kids have not watched any of her movies.