Royal

Zara Tindall grabs eyes with mind-blowing physique at horse trials

Zara Tindall made a royal fashion statement by going thrifty with her effortlessly impressive outfit

  • by Web Desk
  • September 19, 2024


Zara Tindall caused a heat spike by bringing out the chic sportswoman that she is at the Blenheim Palace Horse Trails on Wednesday, September 19.

Stepping for another equestrian run in Oxfordshire, Princess Anne’s daughter opted to keep it thrifty this time as she repeated a dress that was worn has been worn by her on multiple occasions before.

As per GB News, Zara Tindall had slipped into the favorite Gina suede top’s navy version from a lifestyle company called Fairfax and Favor.

Watching her take one white horse for a run with the shirt grabbing her athletic physique, people at the trails immediately turned heads to bookmark her elegance.

At one instance, Princess Anne’s offspring was photographed catching up with someone on the phone.

In another, she smiled bright for the camera while keeping one hand on her flat stomach.

Zara Tindall looked every inch of the vogue royal that she is with a pair of Monc’s Belleville glasses sitting on her nose.

The Olympian gave her outfit a colorful touch by strapping a neon yellow watch to her wrist as well!

Nicole Kidman spills on struggling with body images in early career days

Nicole Kidman spills on struggling with body images in early career days
Prince Harry ‘unhappy’ with succession exclusion yet awaits for key role

Prince Harry ‘unhappy’ with succession exclusion yet awaits for key role

Kubra Khan shares first statement after 'Noor Jahan' success

Kubra Khan shares first statement after 'Noor Jahan' success

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce take serious step in romance as Eras Tour end nears

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce take serious step in romance as Eras Tour end nears

Royal News

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce take serious step in romance as Eras Tour end nears
Prince Harry ‘unhappy’ with succession exclusion yet awaits for key role
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce take serious step in romance as Eras Tour end nears
King Charles releases emotional message amid Prince Harry’s UK return
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce take serious step in romance as Eras Tour end nears
Kate Middleton becomes inspiration for King Charles on road to cancer recovery
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce take serious step in romance as Eras Tour end nears
Prince William strikes a huge deal ahead of Harry UK visit
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce take serious step in romance as Eras Tour end nears
Why King Charles won't meet Prince Harry on Duke's upcoming UK trip?
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce take serious step in romance as Eras Tour end nears
Prince Andrew lands in ‘depression’, ‘anxiety’ ahead of scandalous film release
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce take serious step in romance as Eras Tour end nears
Prince William makes heartfelt gesture after Prince Harry UK trip announcement
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce take serious step in romance as Eras Tour end nears
King Charles shares surprising video message as Harry gears for UK return
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce take serious step in romance as Eras Tour end nears
Prince Harry shares emotional statement ahead of potential King Charles reunion
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce take serious step in romance as Eras Tour end nears
King Charles likely to meet Prince Harry on duke's next UK visit
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce take serious step in romance as Eras Tour end nears
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle share major statement about US elections
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce take serious step in romance as Eras Tour end nears
Prince Harry’s sad 40th birthday photo shows his isolation in America