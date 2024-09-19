Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon share intimate date night after ‘Wolfs’ premiere: SEE

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon are enjoying a romantic dinner date in Los Angeles!
The Troy actor, whose upcoming film Wolfs, which recently premiered at the 2024 Toronto Film Festival, made its US debut at Los Angeles’ TCL Chinese Theatre on Wednesday, September 18.
After the premiere, Pitt stepped out with his girlfriend of two- years for an intimate date night along with a delightful dinner.
The duo coordinated in chic looks with the Bullet Train actor dressed in a white shirt, which he paired with a pale sage green pair of pants and matching blazer that he left unfastened at the front.
Wearing a pair of off-white loafers, the actor completed his look with chic black sunglasses.
As for his date partner, whom Pitt has been dating since 2022, he exuded a one-shoulder, tan dress. Ines opted for minimal glowy makeup and accessorized her look with a glittering silver necklace with a blue rhinestone in the middle.
She also carried a dark brown clutch while her brunette locks, parted in the middle, were left open to flow with the breeze.
Pitt and George Clooney’s Wolfs is slated to feature in limited theaters on September 20, 2024, while on September 27, the film will officially air on Apple TV+.