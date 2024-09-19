YouTube unveils Veo AI tool to revolutionize Shorts with dynamic backgrounds

YouTube is introducing several AI-driven features to enhance its users’ experience!
During the Made on YouTube event, YouTube unveiled one of its standout features, an AI video tool called Veo, developed by Google DeepMind.
This tool will let creators create backgrounds and six-second video clips for YouTube Shorts.
It builds on the previously released Dream Screens feature and is set to launch later this year.
For example, creators can use this AI tool to produce dynamic video background such as a fairy dancing in paradise or a person playing guitar in a beautiful garden.
Additionally, users can also generate short video clips to fill gaps in their Shorts, with AI-generated content marked using Google's SynthID watermark.
YouTube is also testing an automatic dubbing feature to translate videos into languages like Spanish, Portuguese, French, and Italian, allowing creators to reach global audiences. This feature is currently being tested with a limited group but will expand soon.
Additionally, a new AI tool will help creators respond to comments more easily by offering AI-generated replies that match their personal style.
YouTube is also introducing AI-powered features to help creators brainstorm video ideas, generate titles, and create thumbnails.