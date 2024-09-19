Beyoncé CMA ‘shutout’ sparks UNEXPECTED reaction from Dolly Parton

Entertainment

  • September 19, 2024
Dolly Parton is breaking silence on Beyoncé’s CMA exclusion!

While speaking to Variety in an interview on Tuesday, September 17, the Jolene hitmaker opened up about her views on the alleged shutout of the Cowboy Carter artist from the country music awards.

The country music legend defended CMAs in this case and said, “I don’t think it was a matter of shutting out, like doing that on purpose.”

She continued to add, “I think it was just more of what the country charts and the country artists were doing, that do that all the time, not just a specialty album.”

However, she complimented the singer’s songs and described her album as “wonderful.”

Parton also heaped praise on Beyoncé and said, “She can be very, very proud of, and I think everybody in country music welcomed her and thought that was good.”

This explanation by the singer, however, is undermined by the fact that Post Malone, with his debut country album F-1 Trillion, earned four CMA nominations.

The Let It Be singer has recently released her cookbook, Good Lookin' Cookin,' which she co-wrote with her sister Rachel Parton George.

