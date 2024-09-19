Entertainment

Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish’s roles in ‘Saturday Night Live’ season 50 REVEALED

Chappell Roan, Jelly Roll, John Mulaney, and Michael Keaton also in the list for ‘SNL’ season 50

  • by Web Desk
  • September 19, 2024
Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish’s roles in ‘Saturday Night Live’ season 50 REVEALED

Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish are set to make the SNL season 50 memorable with their presence!

The late-night comedy variety show has disclosed the first batch of hosts for its milestone 50th season on its Instagram account and has revealed the names of Grande, Eilish, Jelly Roll, and other Hollywood A-listers to play key roles in the upcoming show.

With actress Jena Smart kicking off the NBC’s long-running show, the Eternal Sunshine artist, along with Nate Bargatze, Michael Keaton, and John Mulaney, are all gearing up to host the 50th season.

Meanwhile, it has come to be known that Eilish, along with Jelly Roll, Stevie Nicks, and Chappell Roan, will all serve as the musical guests.

The season will kick off with the first five consecutive shows where Jean Smart, who is going to make his debut as SNL host, will be joined by Jelly Roll as the music guest of the night on September 28, 2024.

On October 5, the second show will see Bartagze as a second-time host, who will be joined by the iconic rock band Coldplay as musical guests. It is worthy to note that the band will be featured for the eighth time on the show comprising 50 seasons.

The third episode, which is set to go on-air on October 12, will be hosted by The Boy Is Mine singer, who has also previously hosted the show. While Stevie Nicks will be appearing as a musical guest.

Returning again as a musical guest, Eilish will be joined by host Michael Keaton on the fourth episode on October 19.

Meanwhile, the 5th night will see John Mulaney once again as a host, with the recent VMA winner Chappell Roan as the guest of the night.

George Clooney leaves Tom Cruise in dark with ‘brutal’ prank

George Clooney leaves Tom Cruise in dark with ‘brutal’ prank
Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish’s roles in ‘Saturday Night Live’ season 50 REVEALED

Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish’s roles in ‘Saturday Night Live’ season 50 REVEALED
Titan submersible disaster: Shocking new video reveals more of fatal implosion

Titan submersible disaster: Shocking new video reveals more of fatal implosion
Danish Royal Family shares heartbreaking news about Queen Margrethe

Danish Royal Family shares heartbreaking news about Queen Margrethe

Entertainment News

Danish Royal Family shares heartbreaking news about Queen Margrethe
George Clooney leaves Tom Cruise in dark with ‘brutal’ prank
Danish Royal Family shares heartbreaking news about Queen Margrethe
Beyoncé CMA ‘shutout’ sparks UNEXPECTED reaction from Dolly Parton
Danish Royal Family shares heartbreaking news about Queen Margrethe
George Clooney, Brad Pitt fine with jokes about their age in 'Wolfs'
Danish Royal Family shares heartbreaking news about Queen Margrethe
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs gives DISTURBING gift to all girlfriends
Danish Royal Family shares heartbreaking news about Queen Margrethe
Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon share intimate date night after ‘Wolfs’ premiere: SEE
Danish Royal Family shares heartbreaking news about Queen Margrethe
Nicole Kidman spills on struggling with body images in early career days
Danish Royal Family shares heartbreaking news about Queen Margrethe
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce take serious step in romance as Eras Tour end nears
Danish Royal Family shares heartbreaking news about Queen Margrethe
‘Wednesday’ season 2 trailer promises darker plots and twisted thrills
Danish Royal Family shares heartbreaking news about Queen Margrethe
Zayn Malik crashes host Jimmy Fallon's monologue AGAIN
Danish Royal Family shares heartbreaking news about Queen Margrethe
Jennifer Lopez’s mom’s comments on 'Diddy' relationship remerge after recent arrest
Danish Royal Family shares heartbreaking news about Queen Margrethe
Brad Pitt and George Clooney steal spotlight at 'Wolfs' premiere
Danish Royal Family shares heartbreaking news about Queen Margrethe
Jennifer Lopez visits close pal after PDA-filled outing with Ben Affleck, Kids