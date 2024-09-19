Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish’s roles in ‘Saturday Night Live’ season 50 REVEALED

Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish are set to make the SNL season 50 memorable with their presence!
The late-night comedy variety show has disclosed the first batch of hosts for its milestone 50th season on its Instagram account and has revealed the names of Grande, Eilish, Jelly Roll, and other Hollywood A-listers to play key roles in the upcoming show.
With actress Jena Smart kicking off the NBC’s long-running show, the Eternal Sunshine artist, along with Nate Bargatze, Michael Keaton, and John Mulaney, are all gearing up to host the 50th season.
Meanwhile, it has come to be known that Eilish, along with Jelly Roll, Stevie Nicks, and Chappell Roan, will all serve as the musical guests.
The season will kick off with the first five consecutive shows where Jean Smart, who is going to make his debut as SNL host, will be joined by Jelly Roll as the music guest of the night on September 28, 2024.
On October 5, the second show will see Bartagze as a second-time host, who will be joined by the iconic rock band Coldplay as musical guests. It is worthy to note that the band will be featured for the eighth time on the show comprising 50 seasons.
The third episode, which is set to go on-air on October 12, will be hosted by The Boy Is Mine singer, who has also previously hosted the show. While Stevie Nicks will be appearing as a musical guest.
Returning again as a musical guest, Eilish will be joined by host Michael Keaton on the fourth episode on October 19.
Meanwhile, the 5th night will see John Mulaney once again as a host, with the recent VMA winner Chappell Roan as the guest of the night.