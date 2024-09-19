Entertainment

Selena Gomez’s ‘Emilia Pérez’ to rock 2025 Oscars as France’s official contender

France has formally introduced ‘Emilia Pérez’ for 2025 Oscars International Feature Race

  by Web Desk
  September 19, 2024
Selena Gomez’s recent hit film Emilia Pérez is gearing up as France’s official entry in the Oscars battle!

On Wednesday, September 18, France picked the 2024 released Spanish-language musical crime comedy film as one of its contenders to represent the country in the Best International Feature Film category.

The selection committee of France has narrowed down All We Imagine as Light, The Count of Monte Cristo, and Misericordia, alongside Emilia Pérez, for its choice for the Oscars.

Penned and directed by Jacques Audiard, the movie was released on August 21, 2024, and has already garnered rave reviews and won two major awards, the Jury Prize and the Soundtrack Award, at the Cannes Film Festival.

The film’s stunning actresses, which include Karla Sofia Gascon, Selena Gomez, Adriana Paz, and Zoe Saldana, have won the Cannes’ Best Actress award for their acting in the musical crime movie.

Besides Cannes, Emilia Pérez has also won the Variety Artisan Award at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival. Meanwhile, Audiard has clinched a silver medallion at the Telluride Film Festival for her Oscar-nominated movie.

The Netflix film revolves around the story of an underrated lawyer who works for a huge and famous law firm and is more interested in getting the criminals out of jail rather than serving justice to them. Things take an amazing twist when she gets hired by the leader of a criminal organization.

The 97th Academy Awards are set to held on March 3, 2025.

