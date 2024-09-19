Trending

Deepika Padukone going on ‘very long’ maternity break

Deepika Padukone might not be returning to filming for the big screen until 2025

  • by Web Desk
  • September 19, 2024
Deepika Padukone might not be returning to filming for the big screen until 2025
Deepika Padukone might not be returning to filming for the big screen until 2025

Deepika Padukone is believed to be going on a long paternal leave after having delivered her baby girl with husband Ranveer Singh on September 8.

A close friend of the couple’s informed Zoom that she wants to be totally absorbed fitting into the role of a new mother.

For now, the actor has no work pending on her schedule as all previous assignments were cleared before the child was due, whereas Ranveer Singh is still occupied with commitments.

According to the same individual, Deepika Padukone only has some unfinished shots from the upcoming Kalki 2898 AD sequel, but most of her portions were already filmed before the maternity leave.

Having made sure of there being no unsettled tasks from Bollywood, the star will reportedly not sign any new projects, and is said to be returning back to the industry until next year.

Striking a balance between her personal and professional life, she has famously been an individual tackling both things in one go without taking any breaks.

But following the arrival of her very own youngling with Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone has decided to pull the breaks on jumping into movie roles.

Deepika Padukone going on ‘very long’ maternity break

Deepika Padukone going on ‘very long’ maternity break
Donald Trump stokes controversy with claim of being ‘greater’ than Elvis Presley

Donald Trump stokes controversy with claim of being ‘greater’ than Elvis Presley
Dave Grohl’s wife Jordyn Blum lands HUGE tell-all book deal for ‘cheating revenge’

Dave Grohl’s wife Jordyn Blum lands HUGE tell-all book deal for ‘cheating revenge’
UN General Assembly calls for end of Israeli occupation of Palestine

UN General Assembly calls for end of Israeli occupation of Palestine

Trending News

UN General Assembly calls for end of Israeli occupation of Palestine
Kubra Khan shares first statement after 'Noor Jahan' success
UN General Assembly calls for end of Israeli occupation of Palestine
Kareena Kapoor expresses her wish to work with Saif Ali Khan again
UN General Assembly calls for end of Israeli occupation of Palestine
Spotify to honour legendary Pakistani artists Atif Aslam, Abida Parveen
UN General Assembly calls for end of Israeli occupation of Palestine
Kareena Kapoor Khan shares screen time Rules for her sons Taimur and Jeh
UN General Assembly calls for end of Israeli occupation of Palestine
Ananya Panday addresses rumors of paid attendance at Ambani-Merchant wedding
UN General Assembly calls for end of Israeli occupation of Palestine
Bilal Abbas Khan's on-stage habits highlighted by fellow actress Sarah Khan
UN General Assembly calls for end of Israeli occupation of Palestine
Hiba Bukhari, Arez Ahmed express frustration over clickbait pregnancy rumors circulating
UN General Assembly calls for end of Israeli occupation of Palestine
'The Legends of Maula Jatt' gears up for official release in India on THIS date
UN General Assembly calls for end of Israeli occupation of Palestine
Shraddha Kapoor drops oh-so-cute glimpse of gorging modaks
UN General Assembly calls for end of Israeli occupation of Palestine
Ayeza Khan congratulates Kareena Kapoor on completing 25 years in industry
UN General Assembly calls for end of Israeli occupation of Palestine
Is Kiara Advani jetting off to Italy for 'War 2' shoot?
UN General Assembly calls for end of Israeli occupation of Palestine
Saba Qamar offers a peek into her sunny shoot day