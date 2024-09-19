Deepika Padukone going on ‘very long’ maternity break

Deepika Padukone is believed to be going on a long paternal leave after having delivered her baby girl with husband Ranveer Singh on September 8.
A close friend of the couple’s informed Zoom that she wants to be totally absorbed fitting into the role of a new mother.
For now, the actor has no work pending on her schedule as all previous assignments were cleared before the child was due, whereas Ranveer Singh is still occupied with commitments.
According to the same individual, Deepika Padukone only has some unfinished shots from the upcoming Kalki 2898 AD sequel, but most of her portions were already filmed before the maternity leave.
Having made sure of there being no unsettled tasks from Bollywood, the star will reportedly not sign any new projects, and is said to be returning back to the industry until next year.
Striking a balance between her personal and professional life, she has famously been an individual tackling both things in one go without taking any breaks.
But following the arrival of her very own youngling with Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone has decided to pull the breaks on jumping into movie roles.