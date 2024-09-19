Royal

Prince Harry to ‘meet King Charles’ as he will live close to palace

Prince Harry will reconnect with King Charles out of determination for long-awaited reunion

  • September 19, 2024
Prince Harry might be meeting King Charles on his upcoming September 30 visit to the United Kingdom as he will be staying very close to the Buckingham Palace.

A very well-placed source has informed Express UK that the Duke of Sussex shall be occupying a place that’s situated within a stone’s throw from where Your Majesty lives.

While he has avoided staying at a royal residence to avoid media attention, an appointment with his father hasn’t been ruled out by him.

“King Charles is due to head to London in late September. He and Queen will mark the 25th anniversary of the Scottish Parliament on September 28 and are then heading south,” the insider said.

They added, “It’s not yet been decided if King Charles will go to London for a meeting with his doctors and possibly his son, or whether he will head straight to Highgrove.”

As per the same person, these discussions about reaching a mutual agreement for Your Majesty’s diary are currently being held.

Prince Harry saw King Charles for the last time in February 2024, when he immediately flew to the United Kingdom after finding out about his father’s cancer diagnosis.

After that, the Monarch has refused to see the Duke of Sussex, sighting a “busy schedule.”

