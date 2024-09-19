World

Saudi ambassador warns of highest Middle East war risk since 1973

Prince Khalid bin Bandar called for the international community to increase its efforts to stop the fighting

  • by Web Desk
  • September 19, 2024
The Saudi ambassador to the UK has warned that the Middle East is at its highest risk of regional war since 1973.

Speaking on Sky News' The World with Yalda Hakim, Prince Khalid bin Bandar stressed the need for "renewed efforts" to end the ongoing violence.

Prince Khalid admitted his lack of optimism, noting, "The situation on the ground is getting worse and worse ... I think this is the closest we’ve been to a regional war since 1973."

He pointed out that the Israel-Palestine conflict is central to these tensions and emphasised that both sides must work to prevent further escalation.

"This conflict affects people worldwide like few others," he said.

The ambassador called for the international community to increase its efforts to stop the fighting.

He warned, "A conflict that spreads beyond where it is, spreads to the region. If it spreads to the region, it spreads to the world, and that’s not a scenario that anybody wants to see."

His remarks come amid Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant's announcement of a "new phase" in the fight against Hezbollah, following the detonation of the group’s communication devices.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah has pledged to retaliate, with recent attacks causing over 30 deaths and thousands of injuries.

World News

US imposes sanctions on Russia-North Korea financial network amid Ukraine conflict
Lincoln Project slams Donald Trump with new Taylor Swift-inspired ad: Watch
Donald Trump stokes controversy with claim of being ‘greater’ than Elvis Presley
UN General Assembly calls for end of Israeli occupation of Palestine
Titan submersible disaster: Shocking new video reveals more of fatal implosion
Harris-Walz secures Michigan teamsters' support despite neutrality declaration
Mohamed Al Fayed hit with multiple sexual assault allegations from former staff
MrBeast, Amazon face lawsuit over alleged harassment in new reality show
Tesla, SpaceX, X staff donate to Harris despite Musk's endorsement for Trump
Lebanon experiences wave of walkie-talkie explosions after pager attack
Harris vs. Trump: What do post-debate polls reveal?
OceanGate Titan submersible wreckage’s first-ever footage released: Watch