Trending

Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao’s ‘Stree 2’ gets mighty shout-out from YRF

Yash Raj Films congratulated ‘Stree 2’ and the entire cast for its huge milestone in latest post

  • by Web Desk
  • September 20, 2024
Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao’s ‘Stree 2’ gets mighty shout-out from YRF
Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao’s ‘Stree 2’ gets mighty shout-out from YRF

Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree 2 is receiving huge praises from YRF!

Taking to the Instagram account on Thursday, September 19, the Yash Raj Films congratulated the entire cast and team of the blockbuster horror-comedy film for its incredible box office success.

With a heartfelt, lengthy note, the production company captioned, “Celebrating the incredible success of Stree 2 [ghost emoji].”

The note issued by YRF read, “Heartiest congratulations to Dinesh Vijan, Maddock Films, Jio Studios, & the entire cast & team of Stree 2 for the humongous box office success.”

Praising further, the post stated, “You have set a new benchmark for everyone to strive for. The last two years have been simply phenomenal for Hindi films, and the industry couldn’t be happier.”

Just a day before this post, Maddock Films, on its official Instagram handle, shared the massive success of the movie and revealed that Stree 2 has achieved a huge milestone as it became Indian Box Office’s number 1 Hindi film of all time.

On YRF’s post, Maddock Films expressed gratitude and wrote, “Thank you, @yrf! Means a lot coming from you! We feel deeply humbled and inspired.”

Expressing his hopes for potential casting of Kapoor in the YRF project, a fan of the Ek Villain actress wrote, “It’s time to cast Shraddha in YRF films now! Don’t you think?”

“Wow... That's how leaders behave. They don't fight... Don't feel jealous... They congratulate and enjoy each other's success,” penned a netizen.

Sabrina Carpenter teases HUGE Netflix surprise: DETAILS

Sabrina Carpenter teases HUGE Netflix surprise: DETAILS
Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao’s ‘Stree 2’ gets mighty shout-out from YRF

Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao’s ‘Stree 2’ gets mighty shout-out from YRF
Dealing with Migraines? New research finds the best medications for relief

Dealing with Migraines? New research finds the best medications for relief
Prince Andrew can strategically time public interest to recover image

Prince Andrew can strategically time public interest to recover image

Trending News

Prince Andrew can strategically time public interest to recover image
Ayeza Khan gives nod to her love for Shah Rukh Khan with THIS move
Prince Andrew can strategically time public interest to recover image
Deepika Padukone going on ‘very long’ maternity break
Prince Andrew can strategically time public interest to recover image
Kubra Khan shares first statement after 'Noor Jahan' success
Prince Andrew can strategically time public interest to recover image
Kareena Kapoor expresses her wish to work with Saif Ali Khan again
Prince Andrew can strategically time public interest to recover image
Spotify to honour legendary Pakistani artists Atif Aslam, Abida Parveen
Prince Andrew can strategically time public interest to recover image
Kareena Kapoor Khan shares screen time Rules for her sons Taimur and Jeh
Prince Andrew can strategically time public interest to recover image
Ananya Panday addresses rumors of paid attendance at Ambani-Merchant wedding
Prince Andrew can strategically time public interest to recover image
Bilal Abbas Khan's on-stage habits highlighted by fellow actress Sarah Khan
Prince Andrew can strategically time public interest to recover image
Hiba Bukhari, Arez Ahmed express frustration over clickbait pregnancy rumors circulating
Prince Andrew can strategically time public interest to recover image
'The Legends of Maula Jatt' gears up for official release in India on THIS date
Prince Andrew can strategically time public interest to recover image
Shraddha Kapoor drops oh-so-cute glimpse of gorging modaks
Prince Andrew can strategically time public interest to recover image
Ayeza Khan congratulates Kareena Kapoor on completing 25 years in industry