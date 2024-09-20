Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao’s ‘Stree 2’ gets mighty shout-out from YRF

Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree 2 is receiving huge praises from YRF!
Taking to the Instagram account on Thursday, September 19, the Yash Raj Films congratulated the entire cast and team of the blockbuster horror-comedy film for its incredible box office success.
With a heartfelt, lengthy note, the production company captioned, “Celebrating the incredible success of Stree 2 [ghost emoji].”
The note issued by YRF read, “Heartiest congratulations to Dinesh Vijan, Maddock Films, Jio Studios, & the entire cast & team of Stree 2 for the humongous box office success.”
Praising further, the post stated, “You have set a new benchmark for everyone to strive for. The last two years have been simply phenomenal for Hindi films, and the industry couldn’t be happier.”
Just a day before this post, Maddock Films, on its official Instagram handle, shared the massive success of the movie and revealed that Stree 2 has achieved a huge milestone as it became Indian Box Office’s number 1 Hindi film of all time.
On YRF’s post, Maddock Films expressed gratitude and wrote, “Thank you, @yrf! Means a lot coming from you! We feel deeply humbled and inspired.”
Expressing his hopes for potential casting of Kapoor in the YRF project, a fan of the Ek Villain actress wrote, “It’s time to cast Shraddha in YRF films now! Don’t you think?”
“Wow... That's how leaders behave. They don't fight... Don't feel jealous... They congratulate and enjoy each other's success,” penned a netizen.