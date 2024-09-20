Olympic hero Simone Biles flaunts new tattoo following national tour

Simone Biles celebrated her faith with a heavenly new tattoo before she embarked on the Gold over America tour.
On September 19, the gold medalist, 27, flaunted her new ink in an Instagram post shared by a tattoo artist Sydney Smith.
The Olympic Champion’s tattoo, which is located on the back of her neck, read "made in heaven" in all capital letters.
Simone also posted the BTS video of getting her new tattoo on Wednesday. She captioned the clip "after show tattoos."
In the viral video, she can be seen sitting in a chair as a camera panned around her.
Her tattoo artist said, "It was a great experience, but I treat all of my clients the same. It's always a good time getting to do what I love every day.”
Simone also has seven other tattoos. One of the tattoos reads "444" in reference to the motto: "4better, 4worse, 4ever," per Popsugar.
Another one is on her inner lip, "XO", while "Golden" is written on her inner left wrist, "1997" above her elbow, "and still I rise" on her collarbone.
For the unversed, Simone started her Gold over America tour on September 16, 2024.