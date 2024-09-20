Trending

Alia Bhatt spares no 'me time' following the birth of her daughter Raha Kapoor

Alia Bhatt welcomed a cute daughter Raha Kapoor on November 6, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • September 20, 2024
Alia Bhatt welcomed a cute daughter Raha Kapoor on November 6, 2024
Alia Bhatt welcomed a cute daughter Raha Kapoor on November 6, 2024 

Alia Bhatt, who gave birth to a cute daughter Raha Kapoor in 2022, admitted she has been very busy in motherly duties and has no time for herself. 

In an interview with Allure Magazine, the mom -of-one said,  "Raha is naughty, chatty, and sometimes shy. She’s truly her own person, but she’s very bright." 

The Alpha actress also further went on juggling work and motherhood. 

She explained, "My main focus is managing both roles effectively while trying to carve out some personal time, which I haven't been able to do. I’ll be candid—there’s no such thing as ‘me time.’ I haven’t even had a therapy session in the past two months.”

" Motherhood is a blend of immense joy and significant anxiety," the Brahmastra star added. 

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt is awaiting the release of film Jigra on October 11, 2021 and is also working on Alpha alongside Sharvari Wagh. 

Alia Bhatt spares no 'me time' following the birth of her daughter Raha Kapoor

Alia Bhatt spares no 'me time' following the birth of her daughter Raha Kapoor
Queen Camilla follows in Meghan Markle's footsteps with new move?

Queen Camilla follows in Meghan Markle's footsteps with new move?
Triptii Dimri recalls ups and downs on her journey to silver screen

Triptii Dimri recalls ups and downs on her journey to silver screen

Olympic hero Simone Biles flaunts new tattoo following national tour

Olympic hero Simone Biles flaunts new tattoo following national tour

Trending News

Olympic hero Simone Biles flaunts new tattoo following national tour
Triptii Dimri recalls ups and downs on her journey to silver screen
Olympic hero Simone Biles flaunts new tattoo following national tour
Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao’s ‘Stree 2’ gets mighty shout-out from YRF
Olympic hero Simone Biles flaunts new tattoo following national tour
Ayeza Khan gives nod to her love for Shah Rukh Khan with THIS move
Olympic hero Simone Biles flaunts new tattoo following national tour
Deepika Padukone going on ‘very long’ maternity break
Olympic hero Simone Biles flaunts new tattoo following national tour
Kubra Khan shares first statement after 'Noor Jahan' success
Olympic hero Simone Biles flaunts new tattoo following national tour
Kareena Kapoor expresses her wish to work with Saif Ali Khan again
Olympic hero Simone Biles flaunts new tattoo following national tour
Spotify to honour legendary Pakistani artists Atif Aslam, Abida Parveen
Olympic hero Simone Biles flaunts new tattoo following national tour
Kareena Kapoor Khan shares screen time Rules for her sons Taimur and Jeh
Olympic hero Simone Biles flaunts new tattoo following national tour
Ananya Panday addresses rumors of paid attendance at Ambani-Merchant wedding
Olympic hero Simone Biles flaunts new tattoo following national tour
Bilal Abbas Khan's on-stage habits highlighted by fellow actress Sarah Khan
Olympic hero Simone Biles flaunts new tattoo following national tour
Hiba Bukhari, Arez Ahmed express frustration over clickbait pregnancy rumors circulating
Olympic hero Simone Biles flaunts new tattoo following national tour
'The Legends of Maula Jatt' gears up for official release in India on THIS date