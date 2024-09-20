Alia Bhatt spares no 'me time' following the birth of her daughter Raha Kapoor

Alia Bhatt, who gave birth to a cute daughter Raha Kapoor in 2022, admitted she has been very busy in motherly duties and has no time for herself.
In an interview with Allure Magazine, the mom -of-one said, "Raha is naughty, chatty, and sometimes shy. She’s truly her own person, but she’s very bright."
The Alpha actress also further went on juggling work and motherhood.
She explained, "My main focus is managing both roles effectively while trying to carve out some personal time, which I haven't been able to do. I’ll be candid—there’s no such thing as ‘me time.’ I haven’t even had a therapy session in the past two months.”
" Motherhood is a blend of immense joy and significant anxiety," the Brahmastra star added.
On the professional front, Alia Bhatt is awaiting the release of film Jigra on October 11, 2021 and is also working on Alpha alongside Sharvari Wagh.