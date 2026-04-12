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Asha Bhosle gets emotional tribute from Imran Abbas: 'Bond filled with warmth'

Imran Abbas goes down memory lane about Asha Bhosle after legendary singer's death at 92

Asha Bhosle gets emotional tribute from Imran Abbas: ‘Bond filled with warmth
Asha Bhosle gets emotional tribute from Imran Abbas: ‘Bond filled with warmth

Imran Abbas recently paid a heartfelt tribute to legendary Indian singer Asha Bhosle, who died at the age of 92.

Describing their bond as one filled with warmth, the Pakistani actor expressed his deep admiration for the late legendary singer on his Facebook page.

Sharing the picture with Bhosle, Abbas on his social media wrote, “I still remember the first time Asha Bhosle called me from Singapore through a common friend.”

Imran Abbas goes down memory lane about Asha Bhosle after legendary singer's death at 92


The Khuda Aur Mohabbat star recalled, “What began as a simple conversation turned into a bond filled with warmth, laughter, and her unforgettable playful pranks.”

The 43-year-old actor went on to praise the youngest sister of Lata Mangeshkar, “Thank you Asha Ji for making your voice the most beautiful part of my life from childhood till today.”

Abbas shared that the Radha Kaise Na Jale songstress was not just a singer, she was an entire world of music.

According to the Ehraam-e-Junoon actor, her voice was never just India’s but was a gift to the entire world.

“Even here in Pakistan, we loved you just as deeply as anyone, anywhere,” said the actor, adding, “A voice unmatched in range, energy, and expression. You were certainly the most youthful female playback singer ever produced by Bollywood.”

Imran Abbas concluded the post, saying, “Today feels like the end of a golden era. This is not just a loss for one country, but for music itself. There was no one like her, and there never will be. ….. Goo-bye the Queen!!! You’ll be missed for ever. You may have gone but “DIL ABHI BHARA NAHI.”

Asha Bhosle passed away on April 12, 2026 following a cardiac arrest.

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