News
News

Asha Bhosle’s funeral: Everything we know about the legendary singer's final rites

Asha Bhosle died at the age of 92 on April 12, 2026

Asha Bhosle’s funeral: Everything we know about the legendary singers final rites
Asha Bhosle’s funeral: Everything we know about the legendary singer's final rites

Asha Bhosle shocked the Bollywood sadly after passing away at the age of 92 in Mumbai.

According to multiple Indian outlets, Bhosle died due to multi-organ failure at the Breach Candy Hospital.

Now, her son Anand Bhosle has rolled out details about his mother’s final rites.

According to her son, her funeral will be held at Shivaji Park today April 13, 2026.

Source: Rediff
Source: Rediff

It will be held at 4pm sharp, gathered by her loved ones.

Before that, people are set to pay their last respects to the singer at 11 am today at her residence.

The following dignitaries and industry members including Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, State Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar, legislators Sunil Shinde and Prasad Lad, and Anu Malik & Abu Malik paid their last respects at the legendary Indian playback singer’s residence.

Following her sad demise, many tributes from Bollywood fraternity poured in for the singer including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Kajol, Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Priyanka Chopra, Rekha, Kamal Haasan, and Shreya Ghosha.

It’s worth mentioning here that Asha Bhosle was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on April 11, 2026, due to extreme exhaustion and a chest infection.

Alia Bhatt’s shocking sleep routine sparks reaction: ‘Why you damaged your body’
Alia Bhatt’s shocking sleep routine sparks reaction: ‘Why you damaged your body’
Ramsha Khan breaks silence on ‘marriage’ with Khushhal Khan
Ramsha Khan breaks silence on ‘marriage’ with Khushhal Khan
Asha Bhosle’s son makes emotional appeal ahead of funeral
Asha Bhosle’s son makes emotional appeal ahead of funeral
Ramsha Khan, Khushhal Khan ‘marriage’ sparks controversy: 'Funny how she stripped away the identity'
Ramsha Khan, Khushhal Khan ‘marriage’ sparks controversy: 'Funny how she stripped away the identity'
Asha Bhosle demise: Priyanka Chopra joins Shah Rukh Khan to mourn singer’s death
Asha Bhosle demise: Priyanka Chopra joins Shah Rukh Khan to mourn singer’s death
Asha Bhosle gets emotional tribute from Imran Abbas: 'Bond filled with warmth'
Asha Bhosle gets emotional tribute from Imran Abbas: 'Bond filled with warmth'
Asha Bhosle dies: Shah Rukh Khan, Shreya Ghoshal lead celebrity tributes
Asha Bhosle dies: Shah Rukh Khan, Shreya Ghoshal lead celebrity tributes
Fahad Mustafa drops exciting 'ZOMBEID' teaser
Fahad Mustafa drops exciting 'ZOMBEID' teaser
Asha Bhosle dies at 92: Legendary singer's cause of death revealed
Asha Bhosle dies at 92: Legendary singer's cause of death revealed
Asha Bhosle health update sparks relief as family debunks cardiac arrest claims
Asha Bhosle health update sparks relief as family debunks cardiac arrest claims
Asha Bhosle rushed to hospital after alarming cardiac arrest scare
Asha Bhosle rushed to hospital after alarming cardiac arrest scare
Karan Johar builds buzz with 'TDWP 2' stars Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep in new interview
Karan Johar builds buzz with 'TDWP 2' stars Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep in new interview

Popular News

Asha Bhosle’s son makes emotional appeal ahead of funeral

Asha Bhosle’s son makes emotional appeal ahead of funeral
4 hours ago
Australia appoints Susan Coyle as first female army chief in 125-year history

Australia appoints Susan Coyle as first female army chief in 125-year history
24 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt’s shocking sleep routine sparks reaction: ‘Why you damaged your body’

Alia Bhatt’s shocking sleep routine sparks reaction: ‘Why you damaged your body’
55 minutes ago