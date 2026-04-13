Asha Bhosle’s funeral: Everything we know about the legendary singer's final rites

Asha Bhosle shocked the Bollywood sadly after passing away at the age of 92 in Mumbai.
According to multiple Indian outlets, Bhosle died due to multi-organ failure at the Breach Candy Hospital.
Now, her son Anand Bhosle has rolled out details about his mother’s final rites.
According to her son, her funeral will be held at Shivaji Park today April 13, 2026.
It will be held at 4pm sharp, gathered by her loved ones.
Before that, people are set to pay their last respects to the singer at 11 am today at her residence.
The following dignitaries and industry members including Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, State Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar, legislators Sunil Shinde and Prasad Lad, and Anu Malik & Abu Malik paid their last respects at the legendary Indian playback singer’s residence.
Following her sad demise, many tributes from Bollywood fraternity poured in for the singer including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Kajol, Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Priyanka Chopra, Rekha, Kamal Haasan, and Shreya Ghosha.
It’s worth mentioning here that Asha Bhosle was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on April 11, 2026, due to extreme exhaustion and a chest infection.