Alia Bhatt’s shocking sleep routine sparks reaction: ‘Why you damaged your body’

Alia Bhatt’s shocking sleep routine recently got slammed by famous Yogi-author Sadhguru.
It all started when the duo interacted on Sadhguru’s YouTube channel where they talked about many things including sleep schedules.
During a chat, the Yogi-author revealed that he sleeps for around 4 to 5 hours a day.
To which, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress, who was visibly shocked by his sleeping habit, responded that she sleeps for 9 or 8 hours at least.
“All we are told is sleep, rest, it’s when your body repairs itself. That’s what we are told,” said Bhatt in her defense.
However, Sadhguru came with a better and well-structured counter question, asking the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani performer, “Why did you damage your body in the first place? People ask me, ‘What do you do to unwind?’ I say, ‘I don’t wind myself up’ Why do you wind yourself and why do you go and unwind?”
This equation was enough for Bhatt to understand what the yogi-author actually meant.
“Oh My God, that’s true actually,” the wife of Ranbir Kapoor expressed, adding, “But, we are always wound up. You reach the end of the day and you’re tired, you want to sleep.”
According to the RRR actress, even after she has slept for 8 hours, she wants to sleep.
The Indian guru told her that nobody loves sleeping because when one is really sleeping, the person doesn’t exist.
"So what’s there to love about? You don’t love your existence," he said, adding, “You may like the restfulness it creates for you.”
On the professional front, in an action thriller movie Alpha, releasing on July 10, 2026.