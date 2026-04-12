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Asha Bhosle demise: Priyanka Chopra joins Shah Rukh Khan to mourn singer’s death

Priyanka Chopra mourns loss of Asha Bhosle who passed away at 92

Asha Bhosle demise: Priyanka Chopra joins Shah Rukh Khan to mourn singer’s death
Asha Bhosle demise: Priyanka Chopra joins Shah Rukh Khan to mourn singer’s death

Asha Bhosle’s demise has shocked the whole Bollywood including Priyanka Chopra.

Chopra, just like Shah Rukh Khan, took to Instagram post on Sunday evening, April 12, and paid an emotional tribute to the late legendary singer.

The 43-year-old actress, while sharing a throwback photo with Bhosle, penned an emotional lengthy note.

Chopra began, “There are some losses that feel like losing a piece of your childhood, your memories, your home.”

Expressing her grief, PC went on to say, “Asha ji was that for so many of us. Her voice wasn’t just part of Indian music, it was part of the backdrop of our lives.”

Asha Bhosle demise: Priyanka Chopra joins Shah Rukh Khan to mourn singer’s death


The Citadel star, the late singer’s songs played through people’s homes growing up, through family celebrations, through heartbreaks, through joy, through the quiet and loud moments that became memories before people realised it.

“For my generation and so many before and after, she wasn’t simply a legend we admired, she was a constant,” the wife of Nick Jonas said, adding, “A voice so eternal it felt like it would always be there.”

Mourning younger sister of Lata Mangeshkar’s demise, Priyanka further added, “It is hard to put into words what it means to lose someone whose art helped shape the emotional landscape of an entire nation.”

In the end, Priyanka Chopra wrote, “Thank you, Asha ji, for giving us a lifetime of songs, of feeling, of beauty.

“For being one of the greatest gifts, music has ever known. Rest peacefully. Your voice will live where all true legends do, forever in our hearts.”

It’s worth mentioning here that Asha Bhosle died at the age of 92 on Sunday, April 12, 2026, in Mumbai.

Her funeral will be held on Monday, April 13, at her residence at 11 am.

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