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Asha Bhosle dies: Shah Rukh Khan, Shreya Ghoshal lead celebrity tributes

Shah Rukh Khan, Shreya Ghoshal, Madhuri Dixit pay emotional tributes to Asha Bhosle after her demise

Asha Bhosle dies: Shah Rukh Khan, Shreya Ghoshal lead celebrity tributes
Asha Bhosle dies: Shah Rukh Khan, Shreya Ghoshal lead celebrity tributes

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle's demise has left Bollywood mourning.

The beloved Indian playback singer was pronounced dead at the age of 93 on Sunday, April 12, igniting a wave of sorrow in the entertainment industry and among fans.

According to Breach Candy Hospital's Dr Pratit Samdani, Asha had collapsed after her multiple organs failure, which led to her sudden death.

Following her tragic passing, Bollywood stars, including Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkummar Rao, expressed their grief and paid the veteran singer heartfelt tributes.

Shah Rukh Khan:

P.C. Instagram
P.C. Instagram 

Taking to his official Instagram Stories, the King of Bollywood posted a heartwarming photo with Asha Bhosle and penned, "It's truly sad to learn about Asha Tai's passing. her voice has been one of the pillars of Indian cinema and will continue to resonate world over for centuries to come."

"A talent that will outlive many, she always showered me with blessings and love and i will miss her. Rest in Peace Asha Tai. love you," he added.

Sanjay Dutt:

P.C. Instagram
P.C. Instagram 

Sanjay Dutt also posted a two-photo collage with the late singer, stating, "DEEPLY SADDENED TO HEAR ABOUT THE PASSING OF ASHA JI. HER VOICE WASN'T JUST MUSIC, IT WAS EMOTION, MEMORY, AND MAGIC THAT WILL LIVE ON FOREVER."

"AN IRREPLACEABLE LOSS FOR INDIAN MUSIC. REST IN PEACE."

Kriti Sanon:

P.C. Instagram
P.C. Instagram 

Posting a photo of Asha in her Instagram Stories, Kriti Sanon penned, "A voice that lived in our homes, our memories, our quiet moments. Thank you for giving us a lifetime of music and magic. You will live on in our hearts.. always."

Sidharth Malhotra:

P.C. Instagram
P.C. Instagram 

The Student of the Year star Sidharth Malhotra also paid a heartfelt tribute, writing, "Deeply saddened by the passing of Asha Bhosle Ji. Your legacy is woven into the very fabric of our nation and I feel immensely grateful to have lived in the era of your magic."

"Thank you for the music that soundtracked our lives, today and every day. My prayers are with the family. Om Shanti," he added.

Madhuri Dixit:

P.C. Instagram
P.C. Instagram 

Actress Madhuri Dixit shared a snap of herself with Asha Bhosle, mourning, "An era comes to an end... A voice that brought so much emotion and beauty into our lives. Her music will live on forever."

"Remembering Asha Tai and the countless memories her voice gave us. Om Shanti."

Anushka Sharma: 

P.C. Instagram
P.C. Instagram 

Anushka Sharma, on her Instagram Stories, stated, "A voice that defined generations, Asha ji's legacy will always stay with us. Om Shanti."

Suniel Shetty:

P.C. Instagram
P.C. Instagram 

The Hera Pheri actor Suniel Shetty stated, "Some voices don't just sing.they become a part of your life. Asha Taai was one of them. We've all grown up with her in some way - in our homes, our journeys, our quiet moments. End of an era feels like an understatement today."

Rajkummar Rao:

P.C. Instagram
P.C. Instagram 

Rajkummar Rao also paid a loving tribute to the late singing sensation, writing, "Thank you for a lifetime of music and magic Asha ji. Your legacy will live on forever. Rest in Peace. Om Shanti."

Shreya Ghoshal:

The iconic Indian playback singer Shreya Ghoshal also mourned the death of Asha Bhosle with a lengthy tribute.

"Today, we lost a voice that defined generations... a spirit that redefined music itself. Asha Bhosle ji wasn't just legendary, she was limitless," she began.

She continued, "I grew up listening to her, learning from her, being in awe of her effortless versatility... The way she could make every note feel alive, every emotion feel personal. For so many of us, she wasn't just an inspiration... she was a part of our musical soul."

"Rest in music, Asha tai. Your legacy will never fade," concluded the Manwa Laage hitmaker.

Who was Asha Bhosle?

Born on September 8, 1933, Asha Bhosle is an Indian playback singer, entrepreneur, actress and television personality.

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