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Fahad Mustafa drops exciting 'ZOMBEID' teaser

‘ZOMBEID’ stars Fahad Mustafa and Mehwish Hayat in the lead roles

Fahad Mustafa drops exciting ZOMBEID teaser
Fahad Mustafa drops exciting 'ZOMBEID' teaser

Fahad Mustafa has released an exciting news for his fans as he dropped a teaser for his upcoming project, a movie titled ZOMBEID.

Starring alongside Mehwish Hayat in the leading role, Mustafa took to Instagram this weekend and released the almost one-minute teaser of his upcoming action thriller movie, which also stars Babar Ali.

The teaser opens with scenes of panic and destruction, with people running through streets as disorder unfolds around them. The horror footage suggests a story built around a zombie outbreak.

‘ZOMBEID’ stars Fahad Mustafa and Mehwish Hayat in the lead roles


Set to be released this Eid-ul-Azha in Pakistan, the teaser features a deep-voiced narrator, above a montage of zombie snarls, saying, “We’ve seen wars, we’ve seen the pandemic, only this was left.”

Created by Nabeel Qureshi and Fizza Ali Meerza, the film is said to be Pakistan’s first-ever zombie thriller.

It is to be noted here that ZOMBEID is the second release after Mustafa's highly successful movie, Aag Lage Basti Mein.

Starring alongside Mahira Khan, Javed Sheikh and Tabish Hashmi the Fahad Mustafa starrer film, which was released in 2026’s Eid-ul-Fitr, earned around Rs 28 crores worldwide in its opening weekend.

Moreover, it also broke records as one of the top earners of the year.

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