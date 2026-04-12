Asha Bhosle dies at 92: Legendary singer's cause of death revealed  

Veteran singer Asha Bhosle breathed her last at the age of 92!
The deceased singer passed away on Sunday, April 12, after sudden hospitalisation due to chest exhaustion, her son, Anand Bhosle, confirmed her death in a sombre statement.
Shortly after, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Singh Modi expressed his deep concern over Asha’s health, and her family revealed her sudden demise.
The legendary playback singer had earlier been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, where she was undergoing treatment in the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) unit, as confirmed by Dr Pratit Samdani.
Now speaking to ANI, the doctor revealed that Asha collapsed after her multiple organs stopped working at the same time.
As the singer’s death news went viral on social media, several fans took to their Instagram handles to pay their respects to the singer, who produced some of the superhit songs in Bollywood, including Sharara, Le Gayi, Radha Kaise Na Jale, Yeh Vaada Raha, Kajra Mohabbat Wala, and others.
She was the youngest sister of the late playback singer, Lata Mangeshkar, as she was born in 1933 into the Mangeshkar family.
Asha Bhosle won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Playback Singer seven times and received the National Film Award twice, for her record-breaking renditions, including Dil Cheez Kya Hai from Umrao Jaan and Mera Kuch Saamaan from Ijaazat.