Ramsha Khan, Khushhal Khan ‘marriage’ sparks controversy: 'Funny how she stripped away the identity'

The rumours regarding marriage between Ramsha Khan and Khushhal Khan have been making rounds on social media.
It all started when a photo became viral on social media that showcased the Biryani coasters getting hitched in an intimate ceremony.
Though many showered excitement on "secret nikkah" of the DuniyaPur costars, others called the picture an AI generated image and few believed its the actress’ worst decision so far; here’s how people reacted.
One of the users on X wrote, “It’s a lil funny how she stripped away the identity she worked so hard to create to fit into mold for a traditional Pathan wife.”
Another social media user defended the actress’ ‘alleged’ decision, “Ramsha said years ago that she would wanna get married and leave the industry someday. So if she disappears,which i dont think is the case,its obviously her own choice. And once again you guys are going to make it about Khushhal being pathan and TELLING her what to do. Cliché.”
One of the users was upset about the Ghisi Piti Mohabbat actress’ deleting all her posts, as they wrote, “uhhh ramsha deleted all her posts & khushhal deleted all his posts of ramsha?? ye kya ho raha hai.”
Another one posted, “ohh so thats why ramsha khan only has her projects with kushal up now and she has also deleted anything where she was wearing sleeveless/ revealing clothes.”
Overall, the reaction from social media users has been mixed so far. Neither Ramsha Khan nor Khushhal Khan has confirmed or denied the claims of marriage.