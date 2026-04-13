Ramsha Khan breaks silence on ‘marriage’ with Khushhal Khan

Ramsha Khan finally addressed the marriage speculation with Khushhal Khan by confirming their marriage.
The Hum Tum actress took to Instagram on Monday, April 13, and showed disappointment over their intimate ceremony going viral on social media with her consent.
“Our pictures were leaked and shared without our consent,” Khan began, as she added, “It's invasive, disrespectful, and completely unethical.”
She further ranted, “To the pages chasing clout off our private moments, stop.
“This is not content for you to exploit.”
According to the Sinf-e-Aahan star, she has always kept her personal life private, and she is not changing that.
The 31-year-old actress requested to her followers, “As I step into this new chapter, I expect all pictures of us to be taken down immediately and not reposted anywhere.”
In the end, Khan penned, “This is our life, not your headlines. Respect it and leave us alone.”
According to the actress, the rest will be shared in due time.
Her response comes after a photo became viral on social media that showcased the Biryani costars getting hitched in an intimate ceremony.
Reports suggested that the "nikkah" ceremony of Ramsha Khan and Khushhal Khan took place at the actress’ residence.