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Zayn Malik fans left in shock after surprise gig cancellation

The former One Direction band member was set to perform at Circuit on April 13

Zayn Malik fans left in shock after surprise gig cancellation
Zayn Malik fans left in shock after surprise gig cancellation

Fans of Zayn Malik have been left devastated after the singer was forced to cancel a special gig due to illness.

The former One Direction alum was set to perform at Circuit, Kingston at 9pm on Monday (April 13) for a special One Night Only show playing new tracks from his new album KONNAKOL followed by a Q&A.

However, after falling ill, concert promoter Banquet Records announced on Instagram that the show has been postponed, leaving fans disappointed.

They wrote, “ZAYN POSTPONEMENT. Gutted to say Monday's ZAYN events are postponed due to illness - we send our best wishes to him for a speedy recovery.”

It added, “We'll be back to ticket holders later in the coming week. thanks for your understanding and sorry again for the disappointment.”

The statement continued, “You can read a message from Zayn below.”

Soon after the announcement was made, the fans shared their well wishes for Malik, though many were disappointed by the update, especially those who had already begun traveling to see the show.

They wrote, “Currently in the airport lowkey sobbing; Literally at the airport :( so sad. But of course get well soon zayn.”

Another added, “Get well soon zayn, booked the flights and everything but PRAYING for a rescheduled date; Let's hope Zayn recovers soon.”

The third mentioned, “I’m already in London I spent so much money for the plane I’m so disappointed; Hope you feel better Zayn.”

The cancelled show was set to give fans a one-night-only chance to hear KONNAKOL tracks from Zayn Malik’s upcoming album.

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