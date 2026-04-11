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Asha Bhosle rushed to hospital after alarming cardiac arrest scare

Legendary Indian playback singer Asha Bhosle admitted to hospital after suffering shocking health scare

Asha Bhosle rushed to hospital after alarming cardiac arrest scare
Asha Bhosle rushed to hospital after alarming cardiac arrest scare

Asha Bhosle has been taken to the hospital following an alarming health scare.

On Saturday, April 11, Bollywood Hungama reported that the 92-year-old legendary Indian singer was rushed to Breach Candy Hospital after reportedly suffering a cardiac arrest.

The outlet also shared that the late Lata Mangeshkar's sister is currently receiving treatment in the hospital's Emergency Medical Services unit.

While the Tumse Milke singer's family is yet to release an official statement about her health, it was shared that she is in a critical condition.

As per the reports, Asha experienced cardiac arrest earlier in the day on Saturday, after which she was admitted to the hospital for medical assistance.

Doctor Pratit Samdani confirmed that the veteran playback singer is receiving treatment in the emergency unit.

"I can only confirm that she is admitted. I can’t give any other health update," he stated while speaking about the songstress's health.

Who is Asha Bhosle?

Born on September 8, 1933, Asha Bhosle is an Indian playback singer, entrepreneur, actress and television personality.

Asha Bhosle songs:

Known for her versatility and outstanding vocal skills, Asha Bhosle has been described as one of the greatest and most influential singers in Hindi cinema.

Her discography includes a wide range of songs, including Le Gayi, Sharara, Radha Kaise Na Jale, Tumhari Nazron Mein Humne Dekha, and Kajra Mohabbat Wala.

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