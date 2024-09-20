Royal

Prince William starts 'a movement’ to tackle major issues before Harry's return

Prince Harry will return to U.K to attend national 2024 WellChild Awards on September 30, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • September 20, 2024


Prince William has vowed to start a “movement” before his brother returns back to the U.K.

The Duke of Sussex will attend the national 2024 WellChild Awards as its patron. The award ceremony will take place in the English capital on September 30.

On Wednesday, the Prince of Wales visited Aberdeen to express his gratitude to the city's homelessness organizations for their hard work.

During his latest appearance, William reflected on “complex societal issues” challenging the United Kingdom system and swore that he’ll start a “movement” to tackle major issues like homelessness.

He said, “Homelessness is a complex societal issue and one that touches the lives of far too many people in our society,” at the Homewards event adding, “I created Homewards because I wanted us to look at the issue of homelessness through a different lens!”

The future king revealed that he wanted to be an “inspiration” for a movement that will prevent people from ever experiencing homelessness in the first place.

Taking to Instagram, the official page of Kate Middleton and Willam posted a clip from the event and captioned it, “A huge thank you to the incredible homelessness workers and organisations in Aberdeen for your unwavering dedication and tireless efforts.”

It is pertinent to mention that he recently launched a five-year programme called Homewards.

