Entertainment

Sean 'Diddy' Combs under close supervision in jail after suicide watch order

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is currently awaiting trial in a Brooklyn detention centre for sex trafficking charges

  • by Web Desk
  • September 20, 2024
Sean Diddy Combs under close supervision in jail after suicide watch order
Sean 'Diddy' Combs under close supervision in jail after suicide watch order

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, who is currently facing sex trafficking lawsuit, has been placed on suicide watch.

As per People, the music mogul, 54, is currently waiting for the trail in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center.

On September 16, he was arrested at a Manhattan hotel on sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

After pleading not guilty and being denied bail twice, Sean was remanded to MDC on Tuesday. Due to confidentiality, the reports haven’t revealed if he is actually suicidal or these are just speculations.

However, as a preventative measure he has been placed on suicide watch. Suicide watch is "supervisory precautions taken for suicidal inmates that require frequent observation” as per the U.S Department of Justice National Institute of Corrections.

According to The Daily Beast, Sean’s lawyer Marc Agnifilo wrote in motion for bail, “several courts in this District have recognised that the conditions at Metropolitan Detention Center are not fit for pre-trial detention.”

“Just earlier this summer, an inmate was murdered,” he further noted, “At least four inmates have died by suicide there in the past three years.”

His next hearing is set for Tuesday, September 24.

Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon exude ‘natural’ relationship at ‘Wolfs’ premiere

Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon exude ‘natural’ relationship at ‘Wolfs’ premiere
Sean 'Diddy' Combs under close supervision in jail after suicide watch order

Sean 'Diddy' Combs under close supervision in jail after suicide watch order
OceanGate ex scientific director reveals shocking 'malfunction' details about Titan

OceanGate ex scientific director reveals shocking 'malfunction' details about Titan
Prince William starts a 'movement’ to tackle major issues before Harry's return

Prince William starts a 'movement’ to tackle major issues before Harry's return

Entertainment News

Prince William starts a 'movement’ to tackle major issues before Harry's return
Taylor Swift helps Travis Kelce adjust to mega wealth after beau big new ventures
Prince William starts a 'movement’ to tackle major issues before Harry's return
Zayn Malik reflects on fatherhood in heartwarming birthday message for Khai
Prince William starts a 'movement’ to tackle major issues before Harry's return
Gigi Hadid throws epic birthday bash for ‘loving’ daughter Khai
Prince William starts a 'movement’ to tackle major issues before Harry's return
Dave Grohl’s wife knew about his infidelity?
Prince William starts a 'movement’ to tackle major issues before Harry's return
Sabrina Carpenter teases HUGE Netflix surprise: DETAILS
Prince William starts a 'movement’ to tackle major issues before Harry's return
Lady Gaga’s father makes SHOCKING statement on his 2024 US Election choice
Prince William starts a 'movement’ to tackle major issues before Harry's return
Dave Grohl’s wife Jordyn Blum lands HUGE tell-all book deal for ‘cheating revenge’
Prince William starts a 'movement’ to tackle major issues before Harry's return
Selena Gomez’s ‘Emilia Pérez’ to rock 2025 Oscars as France’s official contender
Prince William starts a 'movement’ to tackle major issues before Harry's return
George Clooney leaves Tom Cruise in dark with ‘brutal’ prank
Prince William starts a 'movement’ to tackle major issues before Harry's return
Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish’s roles in ‘Saturday Night Live’ season 50 REVEALED
Prince William starts a 'movement’ to tackle major issues before Harry's return
Beyoncé CMA ‘shutout’ sparks UNEXPECTED reaction from Dolly Parton
Prince William starts a 'movement’ to tackle major issues before Harry's return
George Clooney, Brad Pitt fine with jokes about their age in 'Wolfs'