Sean 'Diddy' Combs under close supervision in jail after suicide watch order

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, who is currently facing sex trafficking lawsuit, has been placed on suicide watch.
As per People, the music mogul, 54, is currently waiting for the trail in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center.
On September 16, he was arrested at a Manhattan hotel on sex trafficking and racketeering charges.
After pleading not guilty and being denied bail twice, Sean was remanded to MDC on Tuesday. Due to confidentiality, the reports haven’t revealed if he is actually suicidal or these are just speculations.
However, as a preventative measure he has been placed on suicide watch. Suicide watch is "supervisory precautions taken for suicidal inmates that require frequent observation” as per the U.S Department of Justice National Institute of Corrections.
According to The Daily Beast, Sean’s lawyer Marc Agnifilo wrote in motion for bail, “several courts in this District have recognised that the conditions at Metropolitan Detention Center are not fit for pre-trial detention.”
“Just earlier this summer, an inmate was murdered,” he further noted, “At least four inmates have died by suicide there in the past three years.”
His next hearing is set for Tuesday, September 24.