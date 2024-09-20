Royal

Meghan Markle lands in serious crisis after bombshell revelations in new report

The Duchess of Sussex goes through difficult phase after receiving a new title in the US

  • by Web Desk
  • September 20, 2024


Meghan Markle is said to be going through a “difficult” phase after being dubbed as “duchess difficult”.

An article published in The Hollywood Reporter earlier this month made bombshell revelations about the Hollywood actress, citing some of her former staffers at the Montecito mansion in California.

“Everyone’s terrified of Meghan,” a well-placed source claimed about the former Suits actress.

They went on to share, “She belittles people, she doesn’t take advice. They’re both poor decision-makers, they change their minds frequently. Harry is a very, very charming person — no airs at all — but he’s very much an enabler. And she’s just terrible.”

The insider further revealed that Meghan also earned an in-house moniker “Duchess Difficult” for her angry outburst and 5 a.m. emails.

Analysing Meghan Markle’s reaction over THR’s exclusive story, the guest on Daily Mail's Palace Confidential guest on Sunday’s episode, Charlotte Griffiths said, “I think it'll be difficult for Meghan because, of course, she really cares for what The Hollywood Reporter thinks.”

Charlotte added, "She's a former actress and this is her world. She lives in California, [she] hangs around with Hollywood stars and, you know, she ran away from the UK - and so did Harry to escape these kinds of reports."

It is pertinent to mention, Meghan Markle moved back to the US with husband Prince Harry in 2020, after stepping down from their Royal titles.

Katrina Kaif chats with paparazzi at Mumbai event

Katrina Kaif chats with paparazzi at Mumbai event

Taylor Swift wins over Serena Williams' daughter: 'Alexis is into pop star'

Taylor Swift wins over Serena Williams' daughter: 'Alexis is into pop star'
Meghan Markle lands in serious crisis after bombshell revelations in new report

Meghan Markle lands in serious crisis after bombshell revelations in new report
Mark Robinson under fire over ‘I am Nazi’ comment on adult forum ahead of US elections

Mark Robinson under fire over ‘I am Nazi’ comment on adult forum ahead of US elections

Royal News

Mark Robinson under fire over ‘I am Nazi’ comment on adult forum ahead of US elections
Prince William starts a 'movement’ to tackle major issues before Harry's return
Mark Robinson under fire over ‘I am Nazi’ comment on adult forum ahead of US elections
Queen Camilla follows in Meghan Markle's footsteps with new move?
Mark Robinson under fire over ‘I am Nazi’ comment on adult forum ahead of US elections
Prince Andrew can strategically time public interest to recover image
Mark Robinson under fire over ‘I am Nazi’ comment on adult forum ahead of US elections
Prince Harry to ‘meet King Charles’ as he will live close to palace
Mark Robinson under fire over ‘I am Nazi’ comment on adult forum ahead of US elections
Prince William gives speech on ‘complex societal issues’ in UK
Mark Robinson under fire over ‘I am Nazi’ comment on adult forum ahead of US elections
Danish Royal Family shares heartbreaking news about Queen Margrethe
Mark Robinson under fire over ‘I am Nazi’ comment on adult forum ahead of US elections
Prince William builds grand shrine for Princess Diana at his home
Mark Robinson under fire over ‘I am Nazi’ comment on adult forum ahead of US elections
Zara Tindall grabs eyes with mind-blowing physique at horse trials
Mark Robinson under fire over ‘I am Nazi’ comment on adult forum ahead of US elections
Prince Harry ‘unhappy’ with succession exclusion yet awaits for key role
Mark Robinson under fire over ‘I am Nazi’ comment on adult forum ahead of US elections
King Charles releases emotional message amid Prince Harry’s UK return
Mark Robinson under fire over ‘I am Nazi’ comment on adult forum ahead of US elections
Kate Middleton becomes inspiration for King Charles on road to cancer recovery
Mark Robinson under fire over ‘I am Nazi’ comment on adult forum ahead of US elections
Prince William strikes a huge deal ahead of Harry UK visit