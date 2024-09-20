Meghan Markle lands in serious crisis after bombshell revelations in new report

Meghan Markle is said to be going through a “difficult” phase after being dubbed as “duchess difficult”.
An article published in The Hollywood Reporter earlier this month made bombshell revelations about the Hollywood actress, citing some of her former staffers at the Montecito mansion in California.
“Everyone’s terrified of Meghan,” a well-placed source claimed about the former Suits actress.
They went on to share, “She belittles people, she doesn’t take advice. They’re both poor decision-makers, they change their minds frequently. Harry is a very, very charming person — no airs at all — but he’s very much an enabler. And she’s just terrible.”
The insider further revealed that Meghan also earned an in-house moniker “Duchess Difficult” for her angry outburst and 5 a.m. emails.
Analysing Meghan Markle’s reaction over THR’s exclusive story, the guest on Daily Mail's Palace Confidential guest on Sunday’s episode, Charlotte Griffiths said, “I think it'll be difficult for Meghan because, of course, she really cares for what The Hollywood Reporter thinks.”
Charlotte added, "She's a former actress and this is her world. She lives in California, [she] hangs around with Hollywood stars and, you know, she ran away from the UK - and so did Harry to escape these kinds of reports."
It is pertinent to mention, Meghan Markle moved back to the US with husband Prince Harry in 2020, after stepping down from their Royal titles.