Joe Manganiello, Lera Abova join team of 'One Piece' live action adoption

Joe Manganiello and Lera Abova are set to play Mr. 0 and Miss All respectively

  by Web Desk
  September 20, 2024
Netflix has officially cast Joe Manganiello and Lera Abova in its live-action adaptation of One Piece while also teasing the return of fan-favourite character Chopper, adding new excitement to the already popular series.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Manganiello and Abova are set to play Mr. 0 and Miss All Sunday, respectively.

They became part of previously announced new cast members Camrus Johnson, Clive Russell, Daniel Lasker, David Dastmalchian, Jazzara Jaslyn, Julia Rehwald, Charithra Chandran, Katey Sagal, Mark Harelik, Sendhil Ramamurthy, Brendan Sean Murray, Callum Kerr, Rob Colletti, Ty Keogh and Werner Coetser. Returning cast members include Iñaki Godoy, Taz Skylar, Ilia Isorelys Paulino, Jeff Ward and Michael Dorman, Mackenyu, Emily Rudd, Jacob Romero.

At an Atlanta Geeked Week event, Netflix unveiled the new cast members live at a table read, along with the news that fan favourite Chopper will be making a comeback.

In Cape Town, South Africa, work is underway on the second season of One Piece.

Based on the best-selling manga series in Japanese history by Eiichiro Oda, the program centres on Monkey D. Luffy (Godoy), a teenage explorer who leaves his little village on a treacherous quest to locate a rumoured treasure and ascend to the position of Pirate King.

He has to put together the crew he's always desired, find a ship to sail, scour every inch of the enormous oceans, outrun the Marines, and outmanoeuvre formidable foes at every turn to find the ultimate prize.

Executive producers, writers, and co-showrunners Matt Owens and Joe Tracz work together. 

It also included iichiro Oda, Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements through Tomorrow Studios, Tetsu Fujimura, Chris Symes, and Steven Maeda

