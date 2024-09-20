Trending

Ayeza Khan makes known her son's future interests

Ayeza Khan welcomed two kids Rayan and Hoorain Taimoor shortly after her marriage to Danish Taimoor

  • by Web Desk
  • September 20, 2024
Ayeza Khan welcomed two kids Rayan and Hoorain Taimoor shortly after her marriage to Danish Taimoor
Ayeza Khan welcomed two kids Rayan and Hoorain Taimoor shortly after her marriage to Danish Taimoor 

Ayeza Khan, who is currently on a meet and greet event in London, revealed what her son wants to become when he grows up. 

In an Instagram post shared on Friday, the star dropped some breathtaking shots from a coffee date with a friend. 

The pictures featured Khan beaming with delight in a white dress as she struck up various poses. 

"Good morning, London. It’s starting to get a bit chilly out here. Missing my family back in Pakistan. Rayan wants me to bring him some “tool toys” because he wants to become a carpenter when he grows up. Well that’s interesting," Khan captioned her post. 


On hearing Khan's son's carpentery interests her die-hard fans jumped to the comments section and heaped praise. 

One user wrote, "Rayan has an interesting interest of being a carpenter." 

"Footballer, doctor, chef, and now carpenter haha, our all rounder rayanoo," the second penned. 

"Your little stories about kids and fams always soothing to the ears," the third effused. 

Earlier, the Laapata star touched down in London for an event to raise funds with the likes of other A-list celebrities Sarah Khan and Kubra Khan. 

She left fans drooling with her elegant outfits for the night. 

Ayeza Khan, who exchanged vows with Danish Taimoor in 2014, shares two kids Rayan and Hoorain Taimoor. 

Hailey Bieber returns to Instagram with post baby glow: SEE

Hailey Bieber returns to Instagram with post baby glow: SEE
Newlyweds Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth walk hand-in-hand at Mumbai airport

Newlyweds Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth walk hand-in-hand at Mumbai airport

Ayeza Khan makes known her son's future interests

Ayeza Khan makes known her son's future interests

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck reunite again: Is divorce cancelled?

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck reunite again: Is divorce cancelled?

Trending News

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck reunite again: Is divorce cancelled?
Newlyweds Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth walk hand-in-hand at Mumbai airport
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck reunite again: Is divorce cancelled?
Alia Bhatt reveals 'Devdas' star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's impact on her
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck reunite again: Is divorce cancelled?
Katrina Kaif chats with paparazzi at Mumbai event
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck reunite again: Is divorce cancelled?
Maya Ali looks regal in white peshwaz for breathtaking photoshoot
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck reunite again: Is divorce cancelled?
Alia Bhatt spares no 'me time' after daughter Raha Kapoor's birth
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck reunite again: Is divorce cancelled?
Triptii Dimri recalls ups and downs on her journey to silver screen
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck reunite again: Is divorce cancelled?
Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao’s ‘Stree 2’ gets mighty shout-out from YRF
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck reunite again: Is divorce cancelled?
Ayeza Khan gives nod to her love for Shah Rukh Khan with THIS move
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck reunite again: Is divorce cancelled?
Deepika Padukone going on ‘very long’ maternity break
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck reunite again: Is divorce cancelled?
Kubra Khan shares first statement after 'Noor Jahan' success
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck reunite again: Is divorce cancelled?
Kareena Kapoor expresses her wish to work with Saif Ali Khan again
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck reunite again: Is divorce cancelled?
Spotify to honour legendary Pakistani artists Atif Aslam, Abida Parveen