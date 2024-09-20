Ayeza Khan makes known her son's future interests

Ayeza Khan, who is currently on a meet and greet event in London, revealed what her son wants to become when he grows up.
In an Instagram post shared on Friday, the star dropped some breathtaking shots from a coffee date with a friend.
The pictures featured Khan beaming with delight in a white dress as she struck up various poses.
"Good morning, London. It’s starting to get a bit chilly out here. Missing my family back in Pakistan. Rayan wants me to bring him some “tool toys” because he wants to become a carpenter when he grows up. Well that’s interesting," Khan captioned her post.
On hearing Khan's son's carpentery interests her die-hard fans jumped to the comments section and heaped praise.
One user wrote, "Rayan has an interesting interest of being a carpenter."
"Footballer, doctor, chef, and now carpenter haha, our all rounder rayanoo," the second penned.
"Your little stories about kids and fams always soothing to the ears," the third effused.
Earlier, the Laapata star touched down in London for an event to raise funds with the likes of other A-list celebrities Sarah Khan and Kubra Khan.
She left fans drooling with her elegant outfits for the night.
Ayeza Khan, who exchanged vows with Danish Taimoor in 2014, shares two kids Rayan and Hoorain Taimoor.