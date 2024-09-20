Trending

Newlyweds Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth walk hand-in-hand at Mumbai airport

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth make first public appearance post-wedding

  • by Web Desk
  • September 20, 2024
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth make first public appearance post-wedding
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth make first public appearance post-wedding 

The newly married couple Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth stepped out for the very first time as officially wedded. 

Several videos of the pair exiting the Mumbai airport while holding hands emerged on various social media platforms. 

In a video shared by a paparazzi, the pair flaunt their hush-hush romance and posed for the shutterbugs. 

Both of them blushed as they headed towards their car waiting for them at the exit gate. 

For the travels, the Heeramandi actress wore a pink and red suit and sandals. 

Siddharth looked dapper in a denim shirt, black pants and a cap. He also carried a travel bag. 


Their ardent fans could not stop gushing and immediately reacted in the comments section. 

One user penned, " She is so beautiful and stunning." 

" Such mature people. Simple and amazing. Blessed," the second wrote. 

" Some promises are permanent. Understanding makes things beautiful," the third drooled. 

" God bless them," the fourth effused. 

Aditi Rao Hydari and her long time lover Siddharth, who have remained mum about their relationship ever since, tied the knot earlier this week, the glimpses of which were shared by the former on her Instagram handle. 

Hailey Bieber returns to Instagram with post baby glow: SEE

Hailey Bieber returns to Instagram with post baby glow: SEE
Newlyweds Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth walk hand-in-hand at Mumbai airport

Newlyweds Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth walk hand-in-hand at Mumbai airport

Ayeza Khan makes known her son's future interests

Ayeza Khan makes known her son's future interests

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck reunite again: Is divorce cancelled?

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck reunite again: Is divorce cancelled?

Trending News

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck reunite again: Is divorce cancelled?
Ayeza Khan makes known her son's future interests
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck reunite again: Is divorce cancelled?
Alia Bhatt reveals 'Devdas' star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's impact on her
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck reunite again: Is divorce cancelled?
Katrina Kaif chats with paparazzi at Mumbai event
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck reunite again: Is divorce cancelled?
Maya Ali looks regal in white peshwaz for breathtaking photoshoot
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck reunite again: Is divorce cancelled?
Alia Bhatt spares no 'me time' after daughter Raha Kapoor's birth
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck reunite again: Is divorce cancelled?
Triptii Dimri recalls ups and downs on her journey to silver screen
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck reunite again: Is divorce cancelled?
Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao’s ‘Stree 2’ gets mighty shout-out from YRF
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck reunite again: Is divorce cancelled?
Ayeza Khan gives nod to her love for Shah Rukh Khan with THIS move
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck reunite again: Is divorce cancelled?
Deepika Padukone going on ‘very long’ maternity break
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck reunite again: Is divorce cancelled?
Kubra Khan shares first statement after 'Noor Jahan' success
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck reunite again: Is divorce cancelled?
Kareena Kapoor expresses her wish to work with Saif Ali Khan again
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck reunite again: Is divorce cancelled?
Spotify to honour legendary Pakistani artists Atif Aslam, Abida Parveen