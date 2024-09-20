Newlyweds Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth walk hand-in-hand at Mumbai airport

The newly married couple Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth stepped out for the very first time as officially wedded.
Several videos of the pair exiting the Mumbai airport while holding hands emerged on various social media platforms.
In a video shared by a paparazzi, the pair flaunt their hush-hush romance and posed for the shutterbugs.
Both of them blushed as they headed towards their car waiting for them at the exit gate.
For the travels, the Heeramandi actress wore a pink and red suit and sandals.
Siddharth looked dapper in a denim shirt, black pants and a cap. He also carried a travel bag.
Their ardent fans could not stop gushing and immediately reacted in the comments section.
One user penned, " She is so beautiful and stunning."
" Such mature people. Simple and amazing. Blessed," the second wrote.
" Some promises are permanent. Understanding makes things beautiful," the third drooled.
" God bless them," the fourth effused.
Aditi Rao Hydari and her long time lover Siddharth, who have remained mum about their relationship ever since, tied the knot earlier this week, the glimpses of which were shared by the former on her Instagram handle.