YouTube introduces ‘pause ads’ for a new advertising experience

Unlike the typical ads that play at the start or during videos, pause ads only show up when a video is paused

  • September 20, 2024
YouTube is reportedly increasing the rollout of pause ads, which appear when users pause a video.

First announced last year, these ads are now becoming more common, sparking concerns among many viewers.

As per several reports, the ads can be either static images or short looping videos, and YouTube decided to proceed after receiving positive feedback from both advertisers and users.

Unlike the typical ads that play at the start or during videos, pause ads only show up when a video is paused, occupying a small section of the screen.

On desktop, they appear on the right side of the video, while on mobile, they overlay the comment section.

Users can close these ads by clicking an 'X' in the top-right corner, distinguishing them from unskippable ads.

The aim is to provide a less disruptive experience, although it remains unclear if regular ads will be shown less frequently with the introduction of these pop-up ads.

To note, YouTube is not the first platform to implement pause ads. Services like Disney+ Hotstar, JioCinema, and Zee5 already feature ads during pauses for their free and lower-priced subscription tiers.

Sci-Tech News

Amazon introduces exciting AI tool to create ads from a single image
FTC raises concerns over AI data practices as social media users at risk
Gemini enhances web experience with Google Keep and Tasks integration
Snapchat unveils 'exclusive' AI video tool and exciting new features
YouTube unveils Veo AI tool to revolutionize Shorts with dynamic backgrounds
Jared Isaacman breaks silence after historic SpaceX Polaris Dawn mission
Bill Gates' daughter teaches him about modern social media and technology
Elon Musk's Starlink satellites disrupting astronomical research
Rare lunar eclipse dazzles skygazers worldwide: See
Instagram launches teen-friendly accounts with focus on privacy and parental supervision
Amazon faces major lawsuit for deceptive 'sales' of its own products
Microplastics found in brain tissue raise new health concerns