Prince Harry receives good news from Buckingham palace ahead of UK return

King Charles might surprise Prince Harry upon his upcoming visit to the UK

  • by Web Desk
  • September 20, 2024
Amid various reports surrounding Prince Harry's possible reunion with King Charles upon Duke's upcoming UK visit, a positive update has emerged.

Harry is set to make a trip to UK on September 30, 2024, to attend annual Wellchild Awards to honour seriously ill children, this trip is scheduled exactly two days after the 25th anniversary of the Scottish Parliament on September 28, 2024, which Charles will attend alongside wife Queen Camilla.

Soon after reports of Harry’s meeting with his cancer-stricken father made headlines, a royal source confirmed that the royal couple will likely to extend their trip to Scotland to two more days, which may slim down the chances of his meeting with the Duke.

However, a Buckingham palace insider has revealed that Charles is ‘set for doctor's appointment’ on September 30, 2024, in London.

“It has not yet been decided if the King will go to London for a meeting with his doctors and possibly his son, or whether he will head straight to Highgrove,” the insider revealed.

“There are currently discussions ongoing about finding a mutually agreeable place in the diary,” they added.

The insider further confirmed King Charles is “due to head to London in late September.”

This UK trip will mark Prince Harry’s fourth trip to UK after since moving to the US with Meghan Markle in 2020, after stepping down from their royal duties.

