Royal

Real reason behind Prince William's olive branch to Prince Harry

Prince Harry celebrated his 40th birthday on Sunday with wishes from King Charles, Prince William and Kate

  • by Web Desk
  • September 20, 2024
Real reason behind Prince Williams olive branch to Prince Harry
Real reason behind Prince William's olive branch to Prince Harry

The shocking backstory behind Prince William and Princess Kate’s public birthday wish from their social media account to Prince Harry has been revealed.

The Duke of Sussex celebrated his 4oth birthday on Sunday, September 15, with warm public birthday wishes from estranged father King Charles's Royal Family account as well as Kate and William's account on X (formerly known as Twitter.)

"Wishing The Duke of Sussex a very happy 40th birthday today!" the Royal Family’s account wrote along with a picture of Prince Harry, in which he could be seen smiling ear to ear.

Hours after the Royal Family wish, Prince and Princess of Wales's also shared same picture of him on their X account, penning, "Wishing a Happy 40th Birthday to The Duke of Sussex!".

However, now a palace insider has revealed the real reason behind generous gesture of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

"It was just a company thing. Happy birthday blah blah blah," the source stated.

According to the insider, the wish was not made personally by Prince William or Princess Catherine as their exclusive posts have the initial of their first name that is W & C at the end.

The absence of W or C in Prince Harry’s wish shows that it did not come directly from the future King and Queen and was written by one of their team members.

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s love resonates Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani’s romance

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s love resonates Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani’s romance
England’s second Test moved from Karachi to Multan ahead of Pakistan series

England’s second Test moved from Karachi to Multan ahead of Pakistan series
3 Hair Care Myths Exposed: What Your Hair Really Needs

3 Hair Care Myths Exposed: What Your Hair Really Needs
Real reason behind Prince William's olive branch to Prince Harry

Real reason behind Prince William's olive branch to Prince Harry

Royal News

Real reason behind Prince William's olive branch to Prince Harry
King Charles wishes Prince Andrew scandalous interview ‘never happened’
Real reason behind Prince William's olive branch to Prince Harry
King Charles makes first public appearance after Prince Harry's UK visit plan
Real reason behind Prince William's olive branch to Prince Harry
Princess Eugenie supports mother Sarah Ferguson on emotional day
Real reason behind Prince William's olive branch to Prince Harry
Meghan Markle lands in serious crisis after bombshell revelations in new report
Real reason behind Prince William's olive branch to Prince Harry
Prince William starts a 'movement’ to tackle major issues before Harry's return
Real reason behind Prince William's olive branch to Prince Harry
Queen Camilla follows in Meghan Markle's footsteps with new move?
Real reason behind Prince William's olive branch to Prince Harry
Prince Andrew can strategically time public interest to recover image
Real reason behind Prince William's olive branch to Prince Harry
Prince Harry to ‘meet King Charles’ as he will live close to palace
Real reason behind Prince William's olive branch to Prince Harry
Prince William gives speech on ‘complex societal issues’ in UK
Real reason behind Prince William's olive branch to Prince Harry
Danish Royal Family shares heartbreaking news about Queen Margrethe
Real reason behind Prince William's olive branch to Prince Harry
Prince William builds grand shrine for Princess Diana at his home
Real reason behind Prince William's olive branch to Prince Harry
Zara Tindall grabs eyes with mind-blowing physique at horse trials