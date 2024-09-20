Real reason behind Prince William's olive branch to Prince Harry

The shocking backstory behind Prince William and Princess Kate’s public birthday wish from their social media account to Prince Harry has been revealed.
The Duke of Sussex celebrated his 4oth birthday on Sunday, September 15, with warm public birthday wishes from estranged father King Charles's Royal Family account as well as Kate and William's account on X (formerly known as Twitter.)
"Wishing The Duke of Sussex a very happy 40th birthday today!" the Royal Family’s account wrote along with a picture of Prince Harry, in which he could be seen smiling ear to ear.
Hours after the Royal Family wish, Prince and Princess of Wales's also shared same picture of him on their X account, penning, "Wishing a Happy 40th Birthday to The Duke of Sussex!".
However, now a palace insider has revealed the real reason behind generous gesture of the Prince and Princess of Wales.
"It was just a company thing. Happy birthday blah blah blah," the source stated.
According to the insider, the wish was not made personally by Prince William or Princess Catherine as their exclusive posts have the initial of their first name that is W & C at the end.
The absence of W or C in Prince Harry’s wish shows that it did not come directly from the future King and Queen and was written by one of their team members.