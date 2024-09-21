Entertainment

Taylor Swift feels ‘uneasy’ as NFL attention shifts from Travis Kelce to her

The 'Lover' crooner has made several attendances at her beau the NFL star’s games

  • by Web Desk
  • September 21, 2024
Taylor Swift feels ‘uneasy’ as NFL attention shifts from Travis Kelce to her
Taylor Swift feels ‘uneasy’ as NFL attention shifts from Travis Kelce to her

Taylor Swift is reportedly feeling "uneasy" amid growing claims that her high-profile presence at NFL games is overshadowing the sport itself.

The Lover crooner who made several attendances at her beau the NFL star’s games is criticized for dominating the spotlight of a game.

As per Life & Style, the source shared, “It’s only natural the NFL wants her in this promo, she’s bringing in so many fans and this is a business, of course they want to use her to promote.”

They added, “But there are some people in the organization that are grumbling that it takes away from the team, and obviously the die-hard fans aren’t too happy either and they’re making their voices heard, which makes Taylor feel uneasy.”

“She doesn’t want to upset anybody in any way, she’s just a very excited and supportive girlfriend and when the NFL approached her, she didn’t think twice about lending her support,” the insider continued.

Notably, the league aired a 30-second commercial before the 2024 NFL season opening between the Baltimore Ravens and the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs.

The commercial featured four separate footage of Taylor encouraging Travis during games from the previous season, intercut with other highlights from the 2023 season.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs ‘desperately’ seeks reunion with kids amid suicide watch

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs ‘desperately’ seeks reunion with kids amid suicide watch
Shanaya Kapoor wins hearts by feeding a stray dog on the street

Shanaya Kapoor wins hearts by feeding a stray dog on the street

Sabrina Carpenter hits historic milestone on UK Official Charts

Sabrina Carpenter hits historic milestone on UK Official Charts
Taylor Swift feels ‘uneasy’ as NFL attention shifts from Travis Kelce to her

Taylor Swift feels ‘uneasy’ as NFL attention shifts from Travis Kelce to her

Entertainment News

Taylor Swift feels ‘uneasy’ as NFL attention shifts from Travis Kelce to her
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs ‘desperately’ seeks reunion with kids amid suicide watch
Taylor Swift feels ‘uneasy’ as NFL attention shifts from Travis Kelce to her
Sabrina Carpenter hits historic milestone on UK Official Charts
Taylor Swift feels ‘uneasy’ as NFL attention shifts from Travis Kelce to her
Kanye West makes shocking move against current lawsuit
Taylor Swift feels ‘uneasy’ as NFL attention shifts from Travis Kelce to her
Katy Perry reveals fiery arguments with Orlando Bloom and their secret to moving on
Taylor Swift feels ‘uneasy’ as NFL attention shifts from Travis Kelce to her
‘Friends’ creators reflect on show's 30th Anniversary without Matthew Perry
Taylor Swift feels ‘uneasy’ as NFL attention shifts from Travis Kelce to her
Lady Gaga's new announcement leaves fans buzzing
Taylor Swift feels ‘uneasy’ as NFL attention shifts from Travis Kelce to her
Miley Cyrus appears unshaken with Maxx Morando amid ‘Flower’ lawsuit
Taylor Swift feels ‘uneasy’ as NFL attention shifts from Travis Kelce to her
Gigi Hadid desires second baby, but Bradley Cooper only wants 'showmance'
Taylor Swift feels ‘uneasy’ as NFL attention shifts from Travis Kelce to her
Johnny Depp hits INCREDIBLE career milestone ahead of ‘Modì’ premiere
Taylor Swift feels ‘uneasy’ as NFL attention shifts from Travis Kelce to her
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s love resonates Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani’s romance
Taylor Swift feels ‘uneasy’ as NFL attention shifts from Travis Kelce to her
‘Squid Game 2:’ Seong Gi-hun returns for deadly games in exciting first teaser
Taylor Swift feels ‘uneasy’ as NFL attention shifts from Travis Kelce to her
Dave Grohl’s ex. Kari Wuhrer lashes out on infidelity scandal: ‘Scumbag’