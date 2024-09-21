Taylor Swift feels ‘uneasy’ as NFL attention shifts from Travis Kelce to her

Taylor Swift is reportedly feeling "uneasy" amid growing claims that her high-profile presence at NFL games is overshadowing the sport itself.
The Lover crooner who made several attendances at her beau the NFL star’s games is criticized for dominating the spotlight of a game.
As per Life & Style, the source shared, “It’s only natural the NFL wants her in this promo, she’s bringing in so many fans and this is a business, of course they want to use her to promote.”
They added, “But there are some people in the organization that are grumbling that it takes away from the team, and obviously the die-hard fans aren’t too happy either and they’re making their voices heard, which makes Taylor feel uneasy.”
“She doesn’t want to upset anybody in any way, she’s just a very excited and supportive girlfriend and when the NFL approached her, she didn’t think twice about lending her support,” the insider continued.
Notably, the league aired a 30-second commercial before the 2024 NFL season opening between the Baltimore Ravens and the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs.
The commercial featured four separate footage of Taylor encouraging Travis during games from the previous season, intercut with other highlights from the 2023 season.