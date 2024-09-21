Entertainment

Sabrina Carpenter hits historic milestone on UK Official Charts

The Short n’ Sweet artist celebrates huge achievement ahead of beginning tour on September 23, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • September 21, 2024
Sabrina Carpenter hits historic milestone on UK Official Charts
Sabrina Carpenter hits historic milestone on UK Official Charts

Sabrina Carpenter is getting the “taste” of another huge milestone on UK Official Charts!

On Friday, September 20, the Official Charts took to Instagram and announced the Nonsense singer’s historic achievement.

Announcing the news, the post’s caption stated, “She’s got the TASTE for making UK chart history.”

“Sabrina Carpenter becomes the female solo artist with the most combined weeks at Number 1 in a calendar year as Taste spends its fourth week at the top of the charts,” the caption further read.

Congratulating Carpenter, the Official Charts added, “Congrats, Sab!”

This comes just a few weeks after the singer won a VMA’s Song of the Year award for her record-breaking song Espresso.

The achievement made Carpenter’s fans extremely delighted, who then swamped the post with their heartwarming comments.

“When she said, “I leave quite an impression,” she really meant it!” wrote an admirer.

Another comment read, “They’re absolutely right. There’s no stopping her. She’s beyond great and fantastic.”

Meanwhile, an ardent fan of the singer excitedly noted, “That’s My Honey Bee. Proud of you.”

Carpenter is soon going to rock the stage at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, United States, with her Short n’ Sweet tour on September 23, 2024.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs ‘desperately’ seeks reunion with kids amid suicide watch

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs ‘desperately’ seeks reunion with kids amid suicide watch
Shanaya Kapoor wins hearts by feeding a stray dog on the street

Shanaya Kapoor wins hearts by feeding a stray dog on the street

Sabrina Carpenter hits historic milestone on UK Official Charts

Sabrina Carpenter hits historic milestone on UK Official Charts
Taylor Swift feels ‘uneasy’ as NFL attention shifts from Travis Kelce to her

Taylor Swift feels ‘uneasy’ as NFL attention shifts from Travis Kelce to her

Entertainment News

Taylor Swift feels ‘uneasy’ as NFL attention shifts from Travis Kelce to her
Miley Cyrus drops hints about taking next step with boyfriend Maxx Morando
Taylor Swift feels ‘uneasy’ as NFL attention shifts from Travis Kelce to her
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs ‘desperately’ seeks reunion with kids amid suicide watch
Taylor Swift feels ‘uneasy’ as NFL attention shifts from Travis Kelce to her
Taylor Swift feels ‘uneasy’ as NFL attention shifts from Travis Kelce to her
Taylor Swift feels ‘uneasy’ as NFL attention shifts from Travis Kelce to her
Kanye West makes shocking move against current lawsuit
Taylor Swift feels ‘uneasy’ as NFL attention shifts from Travis Kelce to her
Katy Perry reveals fiery arguments with Orlando Bloom and their secret to moving on
Taylor Swift feels ‘uneasy’ as NFL attention shifts from Travis Kelce to her
‘Friends’ creators reflect on show's 30th Anniversary without Matthew Perry
Taylor Swift feels ‘uneasy’ as NFL attention shifts from Travis Kelce to her
Lady Gaga's new announcement leaves fans buzzing
Taylor Swift feels ‘uneasy’ as NFL attention shifts from Travis Kelce to her
Miley Cyrus appears unshaken with Maxx Morando amid ‘Flower’ lawsuit
Taylor Swift feels ‘uneasy’ as NFL attention shifts from Travis Kelce to her
Gigi Hadid desires second baby, but Bradley Cooper only wants 'showmance'
Taylor Swift feels ‘uneasy’ as NFL attention shifts from Travis Kelce to her
Johnny Depp hits INCREDIBLE career milestone ahead of ‘Modì’ premiere
Taylor Swift feels ‘uneasy’ as NFL attention shifts from Travis Kelce to her
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s love resonates Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani’s romance
Taylor Swift feels ‘uneasy’ as NFL attention shifts from Travis Kelce to her
‘Squid Game 2:’ Seong Gi-hun returns for deadly games in exciting first teaser