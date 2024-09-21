Sabrina Carpenter hits historic milestone on UK Official Charts

Sabrina Carpenter is getting the “taste” of another huge milestone on UK Official Charts!
On Friday, September 20, the Official Charts took to Instagram and announced the Nonsense singer’s historic achievement.
Announcing the news, the post’s caption stated, “She’s got the TASTE for making UK chart history.”
“Sabrina Carpenter becomes the female solo artist with the most combined weeks at Number 1 in a calendar year as Taste spends its fourth week at the top of the charts,” the caption further read.
Congratulating Carpenter, the Official Charts added, “Congrats, Sab!”
This comes just a few weeks after the singer won a VMA’s Song of the Year award for her record-breaking song Espresso.
The achievement made Carpenter’s fans extremely delighted, who then swamped the post with their heartwarming comments.
“When she said, “I leave quite an impression,” she really meant it!” wrote an admirer.
Another comment read, “They’re absolutely right. There’s no stopping her. She’s beyond great and fantastic.”
Meanwhile, an ardent fan of the singer excitedly noted, “That’s My Honey Bee. Proud of you.”
Carpenter is soon going to rock the stage at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, United States, with her Short n’ Sweet tour on September 23, 2024.