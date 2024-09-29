Taylor Swifts ‘convincing’ Travis Kelce to ditch football for music career?

Travis Kelce is Taylor Swift’s new muse but she thinks he’s got the potential to be a lot more than just a muse.
According to the insider, the Lover singer has been convincing the NFL star that “he’s the type of person that would flourish in the studio.”
“She loves the idea of integrating Travis into her creative life. He’s already inspired her so much. He’s definitely her new muse,” the insider told the Life& Style.
They went on to say, “But she thinks he’s got the potential to be a lot more than just a muse. He’s got a really good natural rhythm and an eye for lyrics."
“Sports has always been such a huge focus for Travis that he hasn’t had the time to develop all his other talents but it’s obvious to Taylor that he’s gifted musically," the source added.
The insider further shared that Swift wants to be the one to help bring out his inner songwriter..
“Taylor doesn’t put limits on herself artistically, and she doesn’t see why Travis should be put in a box. She wants him to be a part of every aspect of her life, and he’s all for it,” the source said.
They added, “Fans should expect him to be included in her next album one way or another. The sky’s the limit for these two.”
According to the source Travis Kelce has already kicked off music career, co-writing lyrics with Taylor Swift.