Sophie Turner finds strength in new role amid Joe Jonas divorce

Sophie Turner has opened up about the challenges of being a single mother amid her high-profile divorce from Joe Jonas, admitting that it’s been a "struggle" adjusting to her new reality.
The 28-year-old Game of Thrones actress, who plays the real-life Joan The Godmother Hannington in her new six-part crime thriller Joan, which premieres on Sunday night, talked in a recent interview about her challenges being a single mom.
Sophie said to The Sunday Times Culture Magazine about her new role as mother Joan, “Joan changed me quite a lot. From utter desperation comes so much will and ambition.”
She added, “The series came around at a time in my life where I had to be ambitious and I had to have such strong will and fight against the forces. She gave me a lot of strength.”
Turner mentioned, “If I hadn't been a mother, I don't know if I would have been able to bring the same energy that I did into it. It's such a struggle being a single mother.”
Notably, the remarks came after it was reported that Sophie and her estranged husband Joe, 35, of the Jonas Brothers, had finally completed their year-long divorce on September 11, 2024.