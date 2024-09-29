Travis Kelce lands acting role without Taylor Swift's ‘charisma’

Travis Kelce has landed major acting gigs recently but it was all due to his “innate charisma and personality” instead of Taylor Swift’s support.
The NFL player made headlines after starring in horror show, Grotesquerie.
Sinqua Walls, a Friday Night Lights star, told TMZ Sports that Travis got all the big gigs due to his hard work and dedication.
He said, "I think that what we've seen over the last few years of Travis is that he has a natural, innate charisma and personality. I feel like if you can translate that into your role as an actor -- if you can try and channel it, then it'll be good."
While replying if the Love Story singer has uplifted the 3-time NFL Super Bowl champ’s acting career, Sinqua exclaimed, "Nah, he's a champion.”
"Over the last few years that man has won so many championships with him and [Patrick] Mahomes. They've been growing together, they both have built a bigger profile. I think with that comes more exposure and more opportunities, which it should,” he noted.
For the unversed, Travis’ fictional show was released on September 25.