Entertainment

Travis Kelce lands acting role without Taylor Swift's ‘charisma’

Travis Kelce made his acting debut with Ryan Murphy's horror show 'Grotesquerie'

  • by Web Desk
  • September 29, 2024


Travis Kelce has landed major acting gigs recently but it was all due to his “innate charisma and personality” instead of Taylor Swift’s support.

The NFL player made headlines after starring in horror show, Grotesquerie.

Sinqua Walls, a Friday Night Lights star, told TMZ Sports that Travis got all the big gigs due to his hard work and dedication.

He said, "I think that what we've seen over the last few years of Travis is that he has a natural, innate charisma and personality. I feel like if you can translate that into your role as an actor -- if you can try and channel it, then it'll be good."

While replying if the Love Story singer has uplifted the 3-time NFL Super Bowl champ’s acting career, Sinqua exclaimed, "Nah, he's a champion.”

"Over the last few years that man has won so many championships with him and [Patrick] Mahomes. They've been growing together, they both have built a bigger profile. I think with that comes more exposure and more opportunities, which it should,” he noted.

For the unversed, Travis’ fictional show was released on September 25.

Entertainment News

Paris Fashion Week 2024: Camila Cabello turns heads with bold incognito look
Kanye West surprises fans with new album ‘Bully’ release announcement
Kyle Richards cuts ties with Kim Richards in merciless move
David Beckham graces Victoria's 'biggest & best' show with kids
‘Longtime Days of Our Lives’ star Drake Hogestyn passes away at 70
Travis Kelce's mom shares son 'can't clean or cook', Taylor Swift may 'help'
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs says government trapped him in ‘racist prosecution’
Tom Cruise makes surprise appearance at 'Top Gun: Maverick' orchestral concert
Jennifer Lopez exudes breakup glow as Ben Affleck divorce looms
Andrew Garfield discovers solace in 'We Live in Time' script amid midlife crisis
Cardi B's smoky entrance at Paris Fashion Week leaves fans in awe
Meghan Markle's latest move aims at stealing Prince Harry's thunder?