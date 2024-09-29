Entertainment

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ lawyer breaks silence on his ‘suicidal’ thoughts

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is currently awaiting trial in a Brooklyn detention centre for sex trafficking charges

  • September 29, 2024
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ lawyer is giving updates on his mental condition as the American rapper is placed under close observation!

While speaking to TMZ during his appearance at the outlet’s studios for the recently released documentary on Diddy’s life, The Downfall of Diddy: The Indictment, the music mogul’s attorney, Marc Agnifilo, was asked about Diddy’s current state of mind in the jail.

In a shocking reply, Marc revealed that his client is not feeling “suicidal” at all, and is remaining positive even in this worst condition.

He also told the outlet that Sean Diddy Combs is not letting the trial and indictment weaken him, instead, he is putting all his focus on preparing a strong defense.

This determination is what actually giving him a form of strength and confidence that is required for him to survive behind the bars, Marc noted.

Earlier, on September 26, a Texas law firm which is handling the case against Diddy revealed that they have received claims of more than 50 victims, which is an alarming rise in the figures.

“This group of brave individuals include both men and women; many were minors when the abuse occurred. Some of these brave individuals reported the incidents to the police, others did not. Each individual story is gut wrenching and heartbreaking,” stated the firm.

Meanwhile, Sean Diddy Combs’ documentary, The Downfall of Diddy: The Indictment, is available to watch on Tubi.

