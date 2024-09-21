Katy Perry stuns Brazil with futuristic look and thrilling aerial stunts

Katy Perry is making futuristic fashion statements with some daring aerial stunts at Brazil’s Rock in Rio Festival!
The American singer, who recently received wide acclaim for her latest album 143, rocked the Brazilian stage with her smash hits like Firework and The One That Got Away, leaving the fans stunned.
Perry dazzled in a nude-colored, latex futuristic bodysuit that displayed her jaw-dropping toned figure. The bodysuit was made of silver and chrome embellishments on the shiny latex material.
Wearing a pair of over-the-knee white boots, the singer’s dark locks flowed effortlessly in light waves past her shoulders.
Performing for the event, the Harleys in Hawaii singer was hoisted into the air above the cheering crowd, suspended by glowing, rope-like strands that were wrapped around Perry’s waist with a belt. The ropes were illuminating by the stage lights.
Surrounded by swirling smoke, Perry was captured smiling and raising her arms while being lifted above the stage. This was followed by another daring stunt where the singer went horizontal in front of a glowing circular light.
Rock in Rio, which is a biennial Brazilian multi-day music festival, kicked off on Friday, September 13, and is set to conclude on Sunday, September 22, 2024.
The festival features several Hollywood A-listers’ performances, including Ed Sheeran, Imagine Dragons, Shawn Mendes, OneRepublic, Katy Perry, Travis Scot, Mariah Carey, and Akon.