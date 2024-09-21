Entertainment

BTS Jin causes chaos in Milan with first-ever Fashion Week appearance

Jin spotted posing and sitting with Hollywood A-lister like Dakota Johnson and Nicola Coughlan

  September 21, 2024


BTS Jin has made dapper first ever Milan Fashion Week appearance, leaving city streets jammed.

The BTS member graced the event on Friday, as the global brand ambassador of Gucci.

As per Korean media, Jin, whose real name is Kim Seokjin, caused a traffic jam in Milan as fans rushed to the streets to see a glance of him.

The videos making rounds on the social media, showed Jin waving at the fans gathered around the red carpet, screaming and chanting his name.

During his appearance at the Spring Summer show 2025 for the brand, Jin spotted posing and sitting with Hollywood A-lister like Dakota Johnson and Nicola Coughlan.

The It's Definitely You singer looked dapper in a furry blue and copper shirt, which he kept unbuttoned at the neck to showcase silver necklaces.

He completed his look with brown trousers, a black belt and matching shoes.

Jin, who has returned after completing his mandatory military service on June 7, 2024, became the global brand ambassador of Italian luxury fashion brand, Gucci, on August 7, 2024.

“Gucci is an iconic brand with a long-standing heritage and modernity. It is meaningful and thrilling to be a part of such a house,” Jin said in a statement at the time.

