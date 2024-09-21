Singapore Grand Prix final practice interrupted by ‘unexpected’ monitor lizard

The final practice session for the Singapore Grand Prix faced a major challenge on Saturday, September 21, when a monitor lizard interrupted the practice by crossing the track.
As per several reports, race control promptly halted the session with a red flag to allow marshals to safely remove the lizard.
Spanish racing driver Fernando Alonso noticed the lizard at the exit of Turn 17, right after his engineer warned him to watch for it.
Well, the session resumed shortly after without any further delays.
Monitor lizards are commonly seen on the island of Singapore, and this incident echoed a similar one from Friday practice last year.
Three species are native to Singapore, with the Malayan water monitor being the largest, growing up to three meters long.
Although they produce venom to catch their prey, it is not harmful to humans.
These lizards are active during the day and have been spotted on the track just before sunset during race weekends.