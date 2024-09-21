Sports

Singapore Grand Prix final practice interrupted by ‘unexpected’ monitor lizard

Spanish racing driver Fernando Alonso noticed the lizard at the exit of Turn 17

  • September 21, 2024


The final practice session for the Singapore Grand Prix faced a major challenge on Saturday, September 21, when a monitor lizard interrupted the practice by crossing the track.

As per several reports, race control promptly halted the session with a red flag to allow marshals to safely remove the lizard.

Spanish racing driver Fernando Alonso noticed the lizard at the exit of Turn 17, right after his engineer warned him to watch for it.

Well, the session resumed shortly after without any further delays.

Monitor lizards are commonly seen on the island of Singapore, and this incident echoed a similar one from Friday practice last year.

Three species are native to Singapore, with the Malayan water monitor being the largest, growing up to three meters long.

Although they produce venom to catch their prey, it is not harmful to humans.

These lizards are active during the day and have been spotted on the track just before sunset during race weekends.

Sports News

Patrick Mahomes spills key to strong family bond with Brittany Mahomes and kids
England’s second Test moved from Karachi to Multan ahead of Pakistan series
Joel Embiid signs three-year extension with Philadelphia 76ers
Al Nassr CEO speaks out about Cristiano Ronaldo impact on club
Graham Arnold's coaching tenure for Australian team comes to end
Simone Biles sends strong message with new tattoo ahead of American tour
Carlos Alcaraz reveals playing Rafael Nadal feels like 'nightmare'
Roger Federer reveals cons of retirement ahead of Laver Cup
Travis Kelce takes accountability for his ‘mediocre’ performance
Rohit Sharma opens up about plans of taking back T20 retirement
Kevin De Bruyne's injury adds to Man City's worries ahead of Arsenal match
Cristiano Ronaldo’s legacy to be honoured by Portugal in unique way