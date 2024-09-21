Prince Andrew ‘writing book’ to clarify his ‘disgraceful’ image

King Charles is rumored to be welcoming Prince Andrew back into the royal fold.
According to GB News, he has instructed Prince William as well as Kate Middleton to make a grand public appearance with the Duke of York, indirectly announcing his return.
But it has been reported that Your Majesty isn’t doing this because he has forgiven his younger brother or is trying to rebuild his “disgraced” image.
In a new report, Express UK has revealed that King Charles has planned this strategic move because he trying to stop Prince Andrew from writing a memoir.
A very well-placed source has informed that the Duke of York wants to pen a memoir in a bid to explain the Jeffrey Epstein scandal from his point of view, so his public image can be cleared from that side.
In addition to this, it will include some other positive aspects from his life, giving him a neat and clean royal family man persona.
For King Charles, however, the publishing of another controversial book after Prince Harry’s storm-summoning Spare would immerse his monarchy into a fresh state of horror.
And just to keep Prince Andrew from airing the royal family’s dirty laundry in the public again, he wants to give him another chance.