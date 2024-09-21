Royal

Peter Phillips ‘ready to marry’ girlfriend Harriet Sperling

Peter Phillips wants to spend ‘awful lot of time’ with Harriet Sperling in the future

  • by Web Desk
  • September 21, 2024
Peter Phillips ‘ready to marry’ girlfriend Harriet Sperling

Peter Phillips is believed to be eyeing a grand marriage ceremony with new girlfriend Harriet Sperling in the upcoming months.

As per Express UK, the royal duo has become almost inseparable in the past year, choosing to do nearly everything together.

Now, insiders have claimed that they’re ready to officially upgrade their relationship by exchanging marriage vows.

A reliable source has informed that Peter Phillips was busy discussing the future with Harriet Sperling during their summer break in Scotland.

The individual gave away, “Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling have drawn incredibly close over the summer.”

“They spend an awful lot of time together and have been discussing ways for their families to spend more time with each other,” they added.

Royal family’s hottest couple made public debut back in May 2024, when they showed up at the Badminton Horse Trials to support Peter Phillips’ sister, Zara Tindall.

Harriet Sperling also accompanied her boyfriend to the Royal Ascot, meeting with royal relatives, such as King Charles, Queen Camilla, and Prince William.

Everyone from the family is said to be fond of her, especially Zara Tindall, who reportedly leaves her children in the care of her brother’s girlfriend.

Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling even tagged along with Queen Camilla at a recent book launch event!

Angelina Jolie addresses her matching tattoo with daughter: ‘It means so much’

Angelina Jolie addresses her matching tattoo with daughter: ‘It means so much’
Arizona allows residents with unconfirmed citizenship to vote ahead of US election

Arizona allows residents with unconfirmed citizenship to vote ahead of US election
Taylor Swift earns Keith Urban's praises for her 'remarkable' public growth

Taylor Swift earns Keith Urban's praises for her 'remarkable' public growth
Prince Andrew ‘writing book’ to clarify his ‘disgraceful’ image

Prince Andrew ‘writing book’ to clarify his ‘disgraceful’ image

Royal News

Prince Andrew ‘writing book’ to clarify his ‘disgraceful’ image
Prince Andrew ‘writing book’ to clarify his ‘disgraceful’ image
Prince Andrew ‘writing book’ to clarify his ‘disgraceful’ image
Kate Middleton’s kids run secret competition with Zara Tindall’s children
Prince Andrew ‘writing book’ to clarify his ‘disgraceful’ image
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle break royal protocols again with recent move
Prince Andrew ‘writing book’ to clarify his ‘disgraceful’ image
Here's why Prince Harry headlines Kevin Costner’s event without Meghan Markle
Prince Andrew ‘writing book’ to clarify his ‘disgraceful’ image
Queen Margrethe of Denmark makes key decision after recent health scare
Prince Andrew ‘writing book’ to clarify his ‘disgraceful’ image
Prince Harry receives good news from Buckingham palace ahead of UK return
Prince Andrew ‘writing book’ to clarify his ‘disgraceful’ image
Real reason behind Prince William's olive branch to Prince Harry
Prince Andrew ‘writing book’ to clarify his ‘disgraceful’ image
King Charles wishes Prince Andrew scandalous interview ‘never happened’
Prince Andrew ‘writing book’ to clarify his ‘disgraceful’ image
King Charles makes first public appearance after Prince Harry's UK visit plan
Prince Andrew ‘writing book’ to clarify his ‘disgraceful’ image
Princess Eugenie supports mother Sarah Ferguson on emotional day
Prince Andrew ‘writing book’ to clarify his ‘disgraceful’ image
Meghan Markle lands in serious crisis after bombshell revelations in new report
Prince Andrew ‘writing book’ to clarify his ‘disgraceful’ image
Prince William starts a 'movement’ to tackle major issues before Harry's return