Peter Phillips ‘ready to marry’ girlfriend Harriet Sperling

Peter Phillips is believed to be eyeing a grand marriage ceremony with new girlfriend Harriet Sperling in the upcoming months.
As per Express UK, the royal duo has become almost inseparable in the past year, choosing to do nearly everything together.
Now, insiders have claimed that they’re ready to officially upgrade their relationship by exchanging marriage vows.
A reliable source has informed that Peter Phillips was busy discussing the future with Harriet Sperling during their summer break in Scotland.
The individual gave away, “Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling have drawn incredibly close over the summer.”
“They spend an awful lot of time together and have been discussing ways for their families to spend more time with each other,” they added.
Royal family’s hottest couple made public debut back in May 2024, when they showed up at the Badminton Horse Trials to support Peter Phillips’ sister, Zara Tindall.
Harriet Sperling also accompanied her boyfriend to the Royal Ascot, meeting with royal relatives, such as King Charles, Queen Camilla, and Prince William.
Everyone from the family is said to be fond of her, especially Zara Tindall, who reportedly leaves her children in the care of her brother’s girlfriend.
Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling even tagged along with Queen Camilla at a recent book launch event!